Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Best Deodorant
Beauty
14 Natural Deodorants That Actually Work
by
Us
More from Best Deodorant
Beauty
We Tried $135 Worth Of Natural Deodorant — Here's What Worked
Erika Stalder
Mar 17, 2019
Beauty
Every Body Product You Need To Smell Like A Walking PSL
Megan Decker
Sep 28, 2018
Beauty
Where Have These Mini Deodorants Been All Our Lives?
Samantha Sasso
Jan 19, 2018
Beauty
Going Makeup-Free Isn't The Only Natural Beauty Move Alicia ...
For the longest time, I was turned off by natural deodorant. It's definitely a gamble (as you can assume most of Shailene Woodley's suggestions might be),
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
I Was A Deodorant Tester — & Here's All The Weird Things I H...
You may not know it, but the beauty industry is rife with job opportunities. Sure, there are the obvious careers worth lusting after: magazine editor,
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This Deodorant Will Make You Smell Like Booze — In A Good Way
You’ve waited in line with hangry, hungover strangers for three hours, written five-star Yelp reviews (and a few single-stars here and there, too),
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
How To Smell Like Someone Way Cooler Than You Actually Are
What'd you do this weekend? It's a question that's instilled mild panic in me since high school, when I spent 99% of Friday and Saturday nights grounded
by
Alix Tunell
Beauty
Nivea Pulls Its Controversial "White Is Purity" Deodorant Ad
Nivea removes 'white is purity' deodorant advert branded 'racist' https://t.co/aXA9P6fY0N pic.twitter.com/tTxUcfP5xI— BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) April
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Do You Know What
Really
Causes Those Yellow Armpit Stains?
There's a reason your basic white tee has landed so many cameos in big ticket movies, music videos, and your everyday life. The staple is just easy —
by
Kelsey Castañon
Health Trends
These Secret Deodorant Spots Have Us Feeling All Sorts Of Inspired
It’s not every day that you feel genuinely inspired by commercials, and certainly not deodorant commercials. But these spots from Secret do exactly
by
Jesse Sposato
Beauty
I Tried The New 30-Day Deodorant Cleanse — & It Was Worth The Stink
I may live in New York City — home to SoulCycle, ModelFit, and Juice Generation — but I’m no health or fitness buff. In fact, I’m envious of the
by
Alana Peden
Home
We Made Our Own Deodorant & Other Notes From 5 Days Of DIY-ing
DIY offers an alternative to our typical consumer culture, in which we rely on other people to fulfill our needs. It allows us to get scrappy, take things
by
Lucie Fink
Skin Care
This Deodorant Won't Leave White Marks On Your LBD, No Matter How...
I have a thing with deodorant, and it started at prom. I went to boarding school and had a hopeless crush on my platonic guy friend, who had a
by
Hannah Morrill
Beauty
Are You Using The Wrong Deodorant?
Oh, deo. It’s inspired '90s garage-band tunes and a vast variety of olfactory experiences. Who can forget Sex and the City's Aidan insisting on hoarding
by
Amber Katz
Skin Care
I Wore Natural Deodorant For One Week — & This Is What Happened
When it comes to my beauty routine, you could say I'm pretty far from au naturel. I highlight my hair, use super-strength whitening toothpaste, and spritz
by
Anonymous
Skin Care
Do You Need To Exfoliate Your Armpits?
In the hierarchy of skin-care priorities, tending to our armpits falls pretty low. Of course, if you asked us, we'd say that we like our underarms to be
by
Victoria Lewis
Skin Care
How Not To Be The Stinky Kid In Class
Deodorant is kind of a necessity, provided you don't want to be the stinky kid in class. But unlike other body-care products like cleansers and
by
Megan McIntyre
Skin Care
The Highest Ranked Natural Deodorant Right Now
During the summer, whether we're traveling or just hangin' at home, the products we always have in our makeup bags are mattifiers, acne-fighters, and
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This Is What Happens When You Give Up Deodorant For A Week
When I was 12, my mom sat me down and killed three birds with one stone, giving me the menstruation, shaving, and personal-hygiene chat in one sitting.
by
Kaleigh Fasanella
Beauty
Which Deodorant Really Reigns Supreme? We Put 5 To The Test
Deodorant, love it or hate it, is pretty much everyone's best friend come summertime. While you might have been able to get away with skipping a swipe or
by
Taylor Bryant
Body
Never Repel People With Your B.O. Again
As stinky as our sweat can get, it's not actually the sweat that stinks — it's bacteria. So, our current deodorants and antiperspirants can only do so
by
Sarah Jacoby
Skin Care
The Great No-Deodorant Experiment
People have a lot of opinions about their armpits. Some wear deodorant (which masks the smell of sweat), some wear antiperspirant (which minimizes the
by
Maria Del Russo
Skin Care
An Effective Deodorant You Can Make Yourself? Oh, Yes
Some beauty products are best straight from the department store counter. Others, though, are better from your kitchen counter. It's true: Many of the
by
Gabrielle Korn
Body
You Can Stop Being Afraid Of Your Deodorant Now
By now, you have probably heard the nasty little rumor that your deodorant (you know, that thing you put directly on your skin every single day), could
by
Sarah Jacoby
Skin Care
I Found My Natural Deodorant Soul Mate
So, I am not exactly a Natural Beauty Warrior, as much as I wish I was. I don't want to minimize the potentially hazardous chemicals in the beauty
by
Tara Rasmus
Body
Did You Know THIS About Deodorant?
A couple swipes here, a couple swipes there — and you're good to go. Other than having a go-to brand and, perhaps, a firm stance on the aluminum versus
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Skin Care
Now There's A Deodorant...For Your Girls
Well, chalk this up something we didn't know we needed. Alterna-skin care brand Fresh Body has debuted a product called Fresh Breasts, which is — true
by
Tara Rasmus
Skin Care
Someone Did The Dirty Work For You: 6 Natural Deodorants That Rea...
We really want to be that kind of girl that can wear natural deodorant, but then it's 90+ degrees and we're melting (literally and figuratively) and the
by
Tara Rasmus
Skin Care
8 Grade-A Deo Sticks To Keep You Dry — No Sweat!
The thermostat is rising, and our pits are sweating — sorry, was that too much? Well, it's the truth. As the summer heat sets in, our sweat glands go
by
Laurie Espino
Health
Did You Forget Deodorant? If You're Lucky, It Might Not Matter
Even though we may not want to admit it to ourselves, we can find the time to work out. And, since it's at the top of our list of New Year's resolutions,
by
Sarah Wasilak
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted