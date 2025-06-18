I Tried Full-Body Deodorant—Here’s The Good, Bad, & The Sweaty

I really, really wanted to love this one, but I had some issues with Daise’s All Body Spray & Deodorant. The scents and packaging are an 11/10, but as someone who lives in a hot climate and works out a lot, this just didn’t last as long as I needed it to. That said, I think the accessible price point (in most cases, less than half of competitors’) and the matching body sprays are a smart concept. And hey, this might work for you if you’re not as sweaty as I am — and I love that for you! As for me? If the brand ever chooses to make an extra-strength formula, I will be the first in line to buy.