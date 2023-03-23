Story from Most Wanted

I Found The “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Aluminum” Natural Deodorant That Actually Works

Karina Hoshikawa
Photo: Courtesy of Karina Hoshikawa
You might call me an early adopter of natural deodorant, which was, in many ways, “clean beauty” before we even had a buzzy name for it. While terms like “clean” and “natural” are largely marketing jargon — not to mention confusing even for beauty journalists like me — the overall concept of natural deodorants are those formulated without aluminum, the antiperspirant active ingredient that reduces sweat. (Deodorants, by contrast, work by masking odor, and generally keep you dry by way of plant-based ingredients like charcoal, corn starch, or baking soda). And while the category isn’t really new anymore (as I’ve said in previous reviews, I personally think it’s almost démodé to launch a new deodorant in the year 2023 that isn’t a “clean” formula), I still find myself trying new deodorants — some work, some don’t, and that’s all part of the natural deodorant journey. However, I’ve found one that, had I not read the label, I would’ve easily mistaken for a tube of Secret — except it’s not. It’s Curie.
Curie launched just five years ago in 2018, and its hero product — a humble aluminum-free stick deodorant — quickly garnered a fan base due to the simple fact that it worked. Since then, the brand has branched out to various deo formulations (including sprays that now line the bathrooms at SoulCycle and Equinox, NBD), in addition to a clay mask for face and body, body oil, and more. All of which is great, but it’s the Clean Deodorant that has me practically screaming to myself, à la a certain iconic margarine commercial, "I can’t believe it’s not aluminum!"

For starters, Curie's Clean Deodorant looks and feels like the stuff you find at the drugstore; it's an oval-shaped, twist-up solid white stick that glides on clear for zero skid marks on dark clothing. It comes in a variety of elevated scents including Orange Neroli, White Tea, and Coconut Nectar (plus an unscented option), but I personally was quite taken with the Juniper Eucalyptus one. It smelled like a fresh herb garden and didn't clash with any of my go-to perfumes. Best of all, it worked — and living in Miami, the South Florida lifestyle is basically as rigorous a road test as it gets. I also wore it several times during workout classes ranging from spin to Pilates — and readers, I'm an intense sweater. Even though my pits weren't that dry, I still felt fresh and not stinky. I consider that a win.

Each Curie tube retails for $14 (a deodorant trio retails for $42), so it's definitely pricier than mass drugstore brands, but not by a crazy margin. Personally, I don't mind spending more for ingredients (or a lack of ingredients, in this case) that I can feel good about, and Curie's give-back program is one I'm glad to support. (The brand has a charitable partnership with Simply The Basics, a 501c3 non-profit organization that aids women experiencing homelessness by providing essential personal hygiene products like toothbrushes, body soap, shampoo, and of course, deodorant.) A natural deodorant that works and supports communities in need? We love to see it.
