I Found The “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Aluminum” Natural Deodorant That Actually Works

You might call me an early adopter of natural deodorant , which was, in many ways, “ clean beauty ” before we even had a buzzy name for it. While terms like “clean” and “natural” are largely marketing jargon — not to mention confusing even for beauty journalists like me — the overall concept of natural deodorants are those formulated without aluminum , the antiperspirant active ingredient that reduces sweat. ( Deodorants , by contrast, work by masking odor, and generally keep you dry by way of plant-based ingredients like charcoal, corn starch, or baking soda). And while the category isn’t really new anymore (as I’ve said in previous reviews, I personally think it’s almost démodé to launch a new deodorant in the year 2023 that isn’t a “clean” formula), I still find myself trying new deodorants — some work, some don’t, and that’s all part of the natural deodorant journey. However, I’ve found one that, had I not read the label, I would’ve easily mistaken for a tube of Secret — except it’s not. It’s Curie