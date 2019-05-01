Skip navigation!
Guide To Eco-Friendly Beauty
Proof You Can Do Clean Beauty On A Budget
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Beauty
6 All-Natural Cleansers To Kick-Start A Cleaner Spring Beauty Routine
Megan Decker
May 1, 2019
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About Recycling Makeup
Thatiana Diaz
Apr 22, 2019
Beauty
Refillable Beauty Products Will Help Save The Planet — & Your Money
Elizabeth Bennett
Apr 22, 2019
Beauty
7 Beauty Brands That Make Recycling Their Packaging Easy
When considering your skin and hair-care routines, it may be what's inside a product that counts — but in 2019, the packaging is also worthy of your
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
10 Non-Toxic Nail-Polish Shades You Can Feel Good About Wearing T...
Even if you've never paused to read the ingredient label on a nail polish before tossing it in your shopping cart (you're always in such a rush at Target,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
These Towels Remove Your Makeup & Help The Environment
After a long day, there's no greater thrill than going home, taking off your bra, opening up a bottle of wine, and washing your face — anything to
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
14 Natural Deodorants That Actually Work
Maybe you've already made the switch to non-toxic nail polish or organic lipstick and are ready to take the natural next step in pursuit of a natural
by
Us
Beauty
Whole Foods'
Huge
Beauty Sale Kicks Off This Wednes...
Whole Foods has changed over the past couple of years — and for the better. After being purchased by Amazon in 2017, the natural-centric grocery store
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
6 Clean New Beauty Products From Target You
Have
To Try
Back in 2017, Target made a strategic power move by stocking its already-primo shelves with natural, cruelty-free, and vegan beauty products. If you're a
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Is Exactly What It Takes For Gisele Bündchen To Look Like Gi...
Ever since the fateful 1999 Vogue feature that credited her with “The Return of the Sexy Model,” Gisele Bündchen has been a Very Big Deal. Nearly
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Your Makeup Routine Might Not Be As Eco-Friendly As You Think
With the ice caps melting and carbon emissions skyrocketing, it's easy to feel helpless about the dire state of our planet. But at some point, the
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
The Hidden Section At Sephora You Never Knew Existed
There are very few beauty items in this world that can't be found at Sephora. If it has made an appearance in one of the 2.3 million YouTube beauty
by
Us
Beauty
This Buzzy Brand Wants To Save The Ocean — & Your Skin-Care Routine
Nobody enjoys being preached to about the devastating effects of human callousness on the ocean, so let's lay it out with statistics instead of sermons
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
10 Innovative Indie Beauty Brands To Watch This Fall
Even if you were the first of your friends to rave about Drunk Elephant's Babyfacial, and the only one to know the correct pronunciation of Glossier back
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
California Just Became The First State To Ban Sales Of Animal-Tes...
Update: On August 31, six months after Senator Cathleen Galgiani introduced the California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, SB 1249, in the California State
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
We're In Love With Lush's New Highlighters — But There&...
Back in June, we were lucky enough to pay a visit to the Lush Labs HQ Swatch Shop in London's Soho neighborhood, where we learned that the cruelty-free
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
ColourPop's Sister Brand Is Launching Skin Care — & It'...
Since the controversial news around Deciem, we've been waiting for another brand to realize the power of mixing high-quality ingredients,
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
This Highlighter Pencil Will Make You Look Like You've Never...
Aside from the obvious, like "I'm sleeping with your husband" or "you have six months to live," there are precious few phrases in the English language
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Australia Wants To Save The World. Will We Let It?
Before you talk about Australia, it's important to first reflect on what it fundamentally is, in the simplest terms: a massive Western country colonized
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
The World's Best Spa Treatments Aren't In A Spa
You could write off a day at the spa as gratuitous, an indulgent pastime reserved for the rich and the privileged, the same people who can afford to stay
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
The Snob's Guide To Detoxing Your Beauty Routine
You like your moisturizers silky smooth and rose-scented, your lip color in a gilded tube, and your perfume in a crystal flacon. You've always preferred
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Is This Popular "Natural" Ingredient Actually Hurting Your Skin?
The Song of Songs, also known as the Song of Solomon, is an anomaly in the Hebrew Bible, or any ancient religious canon, for that matter. It's Biblical
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
The Hidden Beauty Shop On Amazon You Don't Know About — But ...
Before Etsy, the only place you'd find handcrafted jewelry, small-batch body soaps, and artisanal fragrance oils was at a peculiarly eco-chic garage sale.
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
The Whole Foods Beauty Products You Can Now Buy On Amazon
Like a modern-day Robin Hood, Amazon swooped in for the win of Whole Foods last month, and before the ink on the deal even had time to dry, the retail
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
Jenna Dewan Tatum Just Revealed A Hilarious Secret From The
M...
Before Magic Mike, the world hadn't seen such an impeccable display of black leather, hip thrusting, and chair gymnastics since Madonna's "Human Nature"
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
Ring The Alarm: This
Laguna Beach
Alum Just Entered The ...
Kristin Cavallari has come a long way since her Laguna Beach days. (Raise your hand if the very mention of that show gives you all the nostalgia feels.)
by
Caitlin Flynn
Beauty
Nikki Reed's Beauty Collection Just Launched At Anthro — & I...
For the better part of the Twilight series, Nikki Reed played a vampire who was vain and selfish. But in real life, the actress is quite the opposite —
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
CVS Has Big News For Anyone Who Shops Its Beauty Section
Unless this is 2013 and your name is Walter White, you probably don't want a whole lot of contact with harsh chemicals. It's easier said than done,
by
Kelsey Castañon
Shopping
11 Buys That Make You Feel Like A Better Human
Living a perfectly curated and stylish life (i.e. buying a new wardrobe every season and constantly getting rid of outgrown styles) can feel downright
by
Jinnie Lee
Celebrity Beauty
Kim Kardashian Uses "Organic Botox"
Kim Kardashian is known for her youthful, age-defying looks — a.k.a. a really good contouring job mixed with the occasional Botox injections. Both of
by
Taylor Bryant
