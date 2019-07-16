Back in 2017, Target made a strategic power move by stocking its already-primo shelves with natural, cruelty-free, and vegan beauty products. If you're a loyal shopper, you've probably already noticed that the same place where you shop for basics, like Room Essentials shower curtains and Hanes T-shirts, also stocks trendy clean beauty labels, like The Seaweed Bath Co. and W3ll People.
Now, Target is clearing even more shelf space in its Beauty and Personal Care aisles, effectively revamping its entire range of clean and non-toxic offerings. According to the Target Bullseye bulletin, the initiative is part of the retailer's big picture goal to eliminate certain chemicals from all their beauty products by 2020.
The newest additions to the Target aisle come from seven clean beauty brands across skin, hair, and nail care: Ethique, Petal Fresh, Red Earth, Yuni, Tenoverten, Cocokind, and Grace + Tonic. From a gorgeous seafoam-green nail polish to a 100% compostable shampoo bar, scroll through to find the shiny new beauty products you should definitely toss into your cart the next time you're at Target.
Ethique
The Ethique mission is clean and zero-waste, which means that every in-shower bar — from shampoo and conditioner to face cleanser and body wash — is made with certified organic, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients. Plus, the exterior packaging is 100% compostable.
Petal Fresh
One peek at the Petal Fresh Instagram account perfectly broadcasts the brand's vibe: superfood- and plant-derived ingredients blended together to create healthy-looking hair. Everything's vegan, clean, cruelty-free, and made in the USA. Plus, all eight products — four shampoo-and-conditioner combo formulations — are only $6 when you shop them at Target.
Red Earth
This exfoliating cleanser combines the polishing effects of a scrub with the softness of a cleansing oil. Plus, it has the underrated Kakadu plum extract — one of the world's richest sources of vitamin C — to make skin bright and glowy.
Yuni
These single-use towelettes are not only clutch for when you're heading straight from the gym to dinner, but they're also natural, biodegradable, and formulated with refreshing peppermint oil and other vegan ingredients.
Tenoverten
Target's nail-polish shelves just got a very trendy upgrade with the addition of Tenoverten's non-toxic nail polishes. The line, birthed out of the founders' chic New York City nail salons, features an array of fashion-forward shades (including this sea-foam green). But the polishes are better known for what they don't have — like formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, and triphenyl phosphate (TPHP).
Cocokind
This spot treatment is made with a blend of turmeric, ginger, and tea tree oil, and helps both to brighten skin and ward off pimples — without any potentially-irritating chemicals.
Grace + Tonic
If you have oily skin and already own a few clay masks, you'll especially love this new-to-Target Grace + Tonic cleansing mud. The Brazilian purple clay and cupuacu butter in the formula are refreshing and effective, unclogging your pores without irritating sensitive skin.
