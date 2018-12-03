Target's New Curated Beauty Boxes Are Practically Made For Gifting Season

Any kind of subscription service sounds great — free music, streaming TV, weekly meals delivered to your door — until you start considering that pesky monthly fee. $9.99 a month isn't so bad for Spotify Premium, you think. Then you tally up how much that will ding you over the course of a year, and realize a curated, ad-free workout playlist might not be worth $120 in the long run after all.
Luckily, Target understands both our need for convenience and general aversion to accumulating credit-card debt, which is why the megastore is bringing us the coolest beauty subscription service — without the actual subscription. Each month, Target's beauty team puts together a cute, curated box filled with travel-sized personal-care essentials, along with fun not-so-essentials, and makes the set available to any Target shopper buying in-store or online.
Ahead, we're breaking down what's inside the just-launched December Beauty Box (which retails for just $7) plus all the other hidden-gem, holiday-specific assorted bundles you can grab along with it — with zero hidden fees to catch you by surprise on your next bank statement.
