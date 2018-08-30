7 Travel-Sized Perfumes You'll Actually Want To Pack

Finding the perfect fragrance, if you believe the commercials, is a little like falling in love: Within seconds, it can make you feel like a happier, sexier version of yourself — and you don't even have to smile through an awkward meet-the-parents. The ideal summer fling!
Unfortunately for anyone with vacation plans, the TSA agent sending your bag through the airport scanner could give two shits about those warm and fuzzies. You're expected to shrink your beauty products by at least 50% to fit inside a one-quart plastic bag, which then gets squeezed into a suitcase small enough for an airplane's 45 linear inches of overhead space. The process isn't pretty, and neither are most travel-sized perfumes.
But there are some exceptions to the rule, and they make air travel feel like the luxurious, Pan Am version advertisers dream up for us. Check out our favorites, ahead.