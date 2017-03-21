And no one does aspirational quite like perfume brands. Will a spritz of fragrance lead you into the arms of your soulmate and give you the sudden power to glide gracefully over Italian cobblestone streets in stilettos? Probably not. You'll just smell good and that'll be it. But don't hate those obnoxiously homogeneous, perfect perfume couples — they have real lives and struggles just like the rest of us. Lost luggage, forbidden love, threesomes... these are their (fictional) stories, ahead.