Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Perfume
Beauty
Summer Fragrances For When The A/C Shuts Off
by
Rachel Krause
More from Perfume
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Is Having A Flash Candle Sale — & Everything's Under...
Megan Decker
May 16, 2019
Beauty
The Best Travel-Sized Beauty Products — Now All You Need Is A Vacation
Louise Whitbread
May 9, 2019
Beauty
8 Fresh Roll-On Fragrances To Stash In Your Belt Bag This Summer
Megan Decker
May 2, 2019
Beauty
New Clues Suggest Lady Gaga Is Launching Her Beauty Line In Las V...
Update: With awards season long over, Lady Gaga is preparing to return to Las Vegas to continue her concert residency. But Enigma might not be the only
by
Refinery29
Beauty
This Is The Top-Selling Bath & Body Works Scent In
Your
...
Everyone and their mother has a favorite Bath & Body Works body mist. Even if the jumbo plastic-capped aerosol hasn't held a spot in your bathroom cabinet
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Are Putting Their Perfume Launch On...
Update: If you had a calendar reminder set for when the KKW Fragrance x Kylie collection drops on April 26th, you can turn it off... or at least hit
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Dropped A Fresh Spring Scent — & It's An I...
Bath & Body Works is known for evocative scents, like a cozy Pumpkin Pecan Waffles candle, or a body lotion that makes your legs smell like a tropical
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Floral Fragrances For When You Just Want To Smell Like Spring
Spring has long been considered the season of new growth, a harbinger of positive change and possibilities, the time of year when everything is born
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Michelle Pfeiffer Didn't Wear Perfume For 10 Years — & Now S...
Michelle Pfeiffer has made a career out of being unpredictable. At one time, she was Catwoman, purring unforgettable lines like, "Life's a bitch, now so
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fragrance
This $1.3M Perfume Is The New World’s Most Expensive & Its Perks ...
If you’re like me (i.e. on a budget), then your definition of a high-end fragrance is one that comes in a narrow, hard plastic bottle and in scents such
by
Alexis Reliford
Beauty
We've Tried Every Beauty Product By Glossier — Here's W...
Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
by
Us
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Its 60-Piece Summer Collection
Vacation envy is real any time of year, but it's uniquely palpable during the month of March when spring is taking its sweet time and you're due for some
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Anya Taylor-Joy Dyed Her Hair In A Chipotle Bathroom Once
The average 22-year-old takes great pleasure in anticipating days off. An inclement weather advisory that cancels classes or closes the office? Score. A
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Victoria Beckham Is Launching A Posh-Curated Beauty & Wellness Brand
It's easy to see how Victoria Beckham — in her perfectly tailored, sage cashmere turtleneck tucked into a patent leather midi-skirt and topped with
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Valentine's Day Beauty Gifts Are
Way
Sexie...
As you probably already know if you exist in this world, Valentine's Day isn't all love and heart-shaped candy. It can serve as a reminder of your
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The 13 Perfumes We Want To Scent Our Lives With In 2019
Of all the countless new fragrances that hit the market each year, courtesy of fashion houses and lingerie brands, pop singers and reality stars, car
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
KKW Beauty Drops New Lipsticks & Fragrances For Valentine's Day
We're in the home stretch of January and, yes, a Santa-printed shower curtain is still up in our bathroom. But even though our home decor is still stuck
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Everything Coming To Sephora Play! Beauty Boxes In February
Of all the monthly beauty subscription boxes out there — and trust us, there are many — Sephora Play! may be one of the most reliable. The beauty
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
These Hair Perfumes Will Replace Your Dry Shampoo
At first mention, the idea of buying a fragrance strictly for the hair seems like something better suited for a high-school kid that doesn't want to get
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
5 Hot & Heavy Fragrances That Make Winter Kind Of Sexy
Taken at face value, winter is not sexy. It is melted snow and perpetual hat hair, chapped lips and Seasonal Affective Disorder, SantaCon and coming to
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
The 10 Best Fragrance Gifts For Difficult People
Everyone is difficult in their own way, which is why the myth of people who are "difficult to shop for" is not only patently ridiculous but, quite
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
8 Beauty Subscriptions That Everyone On Your List Will Love
File this under the stuff no one tells you about being a grown-up: Getting mail isn't fun, it's just bills and credit card offers and random furniture
by
Erika Stalder
Guide To Great Sleep
12 Aromatherapy Candles For A Better (& Much More Magical) Night’...
In addition to the requisite sexy massage candles we keep on our nightstand, we make sure to have a votive or two that are all but tailor-made to help us
by
Sara Coughlin
Beauty
11 Bath & Body Works Holiday Gift Sets For The Nostalgic In Your ...
Need a holiday hostess gift for your roommate's parents, who let you co-opt their ski cabin? A trinket for your cousins, who haven't looked up from
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
13 Under-$50 Fragrances That Smell Like A Million Bucks
"I can tell by the smell of that perfume, it's like 40 dollars too sweet," Carrie Underwood once sang, in one of the sickest fragrance-related burns to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Dedicated Feature
A Fragrance Expert Shares His Tips For Reigniting Summer When It&...
Whether it’s the smell of just-baked ginger cookies that takes you back to your grandmother's kitchen or a whiff of an aftershave that reminds you
by
Elizabeth Bennett
Beauty
Calling All Rouge Members: Sephora's $25 Off Sale Starts
If you're a card-carrying member of the VIB Rouge club — the highest rank in Sephora's three-rung Beauty Insider loyalty program — check your inbox.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Just Dropped The Motherlode Of Holiday Products
You might still be recovering from last week’s round of Thanksgiving festivities, but if one thing will perk you up, it’s a whiff of Bath & Body Works
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Christian Siriano's New Perfume Sends A Powerful Message
Close your eyes and envision what a fragrance commercial typically looks like. Maybe it's a woman gleefully galavanting around Paris in a ballgown and her
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Its Black Friday Deals — & They&#x...
This is the time of year for celebrating friends, family, and faith; for helping others in need. But let's be real: It's also the time for shopping. And
by
Erika Stalder
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted