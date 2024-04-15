These 11 Perfumes Are About To Blow Up On TikTok, According To Experts

No other beauty product can stir up emotion quite like a perfume. It’s hard to picture shedding tears over a piece of makeup — well, except when a mascara formula disagrees with your eyes — but just one whiff of a scent can bring back a flood of memories that hits you right in the feels. (Case in point: Phlur’s Missing Person, the breakout scent that was everywhere last year.)
TikTok in particular is a treasure trove of olfactory discoveries. A viral social media endorsement can turn a perfume into a hot-ticket item overnight. Think Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 and Kayali Vanilla Royale. To help you stay ahead of the curve, we polled our favorite fragrance industry experts and beauty editors on which perfumes are poised for their big moment in the spotlight. Read ahead for the scents that are about to take over your TikTok.
