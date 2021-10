The Story Behind The Most Popular Perfume On TikTok (& Everywhere Else RN)

After that moment, Baccarat Rouge followed me everywhere: on the tube, in restaurants, in hotel receptions, at work meetings and work events. I even overheard Kylie Minogue (at the launch of her own fragrance, no less) ask another beauty journalist if she was wearing it. It was cropping up online, too, in a Facebook group called Mrs Gloss & The Goss , a 154,000-strong collection of beauty- (and bargain-) obsessed "real" women, and my For You page on TikTok even fell victim (the hashtag #baccaratrouge540 has 55.4 million views and counting). TikToker Tayla Maree' s video on the perfume has amassed 2.4 million views so far. "I’ve had people stop me in the street and be like, 'What are you wearing?' I’ve had boyfriends ask me what perfume I’m wearing so that they can buy it for their girlfriends," she said. "I work in women’s fashion and the amount of times ladies have left their changing room and been like, ‘I can smell you in there, what are you wearing?' [In] bars people will come to me like, 'What is that?' Every single day I get compliments on this perfume." This is how Tayla would describe the scent: "Imagine you’re in a penthouse apartment in New York City. You’ve just come from a black tie ball, wearing a backless dress and the love of your life starts kissing you on the neck. It smells like sex. It’s so incredibly sexy to me. I’d rather bankrupt myself than not smell like this."