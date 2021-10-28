The Story Behind The Most Popular Perfume On TikTok (& Everywhere Else RN)

'What perfume have you got on?' I asked. 'It’s Baccarat Rouge,' came the reply. In that moment, I realized that once I knew, I really knew.
We’re designed to recognize danger and food, and Baccarat has a high-calorie, slightly burnt sugar smell. Your brain thinks it’s going to give you energy to fight mammoths — you know, if we were in prehistoric times.
Being a scent that will always garner compliments is one of the main reasons why people fawn over Baccarat Rouge. Not only does it affirm your own personal tastes, but fragrance is invisible, so it implies close observation.