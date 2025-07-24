These Noyz Body Mists Are So Unique — & Linger On Your Skin All Day
ICYMI, body mists have very much re-entered the chat. What used to be a teenage beauty staple has emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories in fragrance. It’s not hard to see why body mists have received so much love on TikTok: they present a low-commitment and affordable way to trial a scent — something many perfumes don’t offer.
You have your OG players like Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret, while viral hits from the likes of Phlur and Sol de Janeiro have added even more momentum to the comeback.
But among the sea of body sprays that will make you smell like tropical fruit punch and sugary desserts, there’s one editor-favorite brand that has unveiled something decidedly edgier and more grown-up. Enter: Noyz.
Our love for Noyz perfumes is well-documented. (We recently coined its Detour Eau de Parfum as the scent for 2025’s festival season.) The indie fragrance brand’s latest launch is a trio of body mists created by famed French perfumer Jérôme Epinette, the nose behind many iconic scents from Byredo to Floral Street.
They’re just as interesting and complex as the brand’s eaux de parfum — only breezier, more affordable, and far more wearable for summer. Ahead, three R29 beauty editors each picked their favorite from the lineup.
“I am not speaking from personal experience here, but I can only imagine that Listen, Honey smells like what it felt like to be popular in high school. It reminds me of an elevated version of the beloved Victoria’s Secret body mists, which is to say that it’s sexy, feminine, but also a little unexpected. Personally, I find that gourmand scents can go from delicious to overpowering very quickly, but Noyz has really nailed the blend of honey, caramelly notes with amber, jasmine, and cardamom for a hint of spice. It lingers beautifully on my skin, hair, and clothes all day, and lasts longer than most other body sprays I’ve tried. It’s warm and sensual, but not heady whatsoever. Plus, the 8.1 fluid ounce bottle will last me ages before having to repurchase.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
“The office erupted in compliments when Venus sprayed this last week, and I think that tells you everything you need to know about this body mist. I was thrilled to be the one taking it home to test. Beachy fragrances are my go-to; anything that smells like sipping a piña colada while wrapped in a sun-warmed towel after a dip in the ocean gets my vote. This one’s fresh, thanks to pink sea salt and marine accord — like sea spray in the air — but golden waterlily and pineapple add a lusher, lightly floral edge. Salty reminds me so much of Floral Street’s Arizona Bloom, but it’s a touch more wearable — lighter, airier, and perfect for hot, humid days when you want to feel (and smell) clean but not soapy. While the staying power isn’t as impressive as the brand’s eau de parfum range, it sticks around much longer than most mists I’ve tried. I can’t get enough.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“I normally steer clear of citrus scents since I find the smell too similar to cleaning products, but Juicy Chaos surprised me in the best way. By injecting spicy ginger extract and earthy vetiver into the mix, perfumer Jérôme Epinette has managed to capture the energizing aspects of Spanish orange and mandarins while giving it dimension. There’s a slightly bitter zestiness to the scent — like biting on an orange rind straight from the fridge — which makes it refreshing without being too basic or saccharine. After the juicy top notes fade, the grounding moss and warm amber keep you company for the rest of the day. The dry-down unfolds with the nuance of a high-end eau de parfum, which makes this an absolute steal at $42. If you’re the type of sophisticated adult that stocks your bathroom with hand wash from Aesop or Malin + Goetz, this one is very much up your street.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
