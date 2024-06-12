Bath & Body Works Biggest Sale Of The Year Is Here — & Actually So Good

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you came of age in the aughties, odds are you spent many an afternoon at the mall — and no mall trip was complete without hitting up your local Bath & Body Works. In the years since, nostalgic scents like Cucumber Melon, Mahogany Teakwood, Warm Vanilla Sugar, among many others, have become modern icons in their own right. And even though we’re enjoying a golden age of new fragrance brands, we can’t help but have a special soft spot for the Works. (Hello, three-wick candles?) And if there’s anything better than a bounty of your favorite scented body and home products, it’s scoring them at a steep discount.
That’s right: Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale is officially on from now until June 24, which means you take a whopping 50-75% off hundreds of items sitewide for a limited time — including tons of items from the recent (and very good) Bridgerton collab. (My personal favorite is the Bridgerton Study candle, which I will be lighting in honor of this week's season three, part two premiere.)
From body care (shower gels, lotions, soaps, fragrance mists) to home products like candles and room sprays, there are pages upon pages of deals to click through. (You can almost smell it through the screen, right?) But since that can all be a bit overwhelming, we’ve curated a handy guide to help you shop Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale like a total pro. (Take it from this former mall rat turned beauty editor.) Keep scrolling to peruse the best finds to add to your haul.
Candle Deals
Bath & Body Works is perhaps best known for making your home smell really, really good. From the jumbo-sized three-wick candles (perfect for scenting larger spaces like living rooms) to single-wick candles from White Barn (B&BW’s in-house label of tranquil, nature-inspired scents), now’s the best time to stock up for the year ahead. (Plus, grab some to give as gifts!)
Hand Soap Deals
It might not be the most exhilarating item to shop for, but if you’re not already a fan of Bath & Body Works hand soap, it’s time to change that. In addition to refillable glass bottles that elevate any bathroom counter, the brand has endless scent options to choose from in foam and liquid soap formulations. After all, when you’re washing your hands several times a day, why not make it a moment for a little aromatherapy?
Body Care Deals
Fun fact: Bath & Body Works’ Bourbon Strawberry & Vanilla lotion was among our readers’ most popular purchases this month. If sweet gourmand scents don’t pique your interest, not to worry. If there's one thing Bath & Body Works is known for, it’s the very vast library of scents to try in body lotion, shower gel, and bar soap form. Get into it, y’all.
Fragrance Deals
BB&W’s scented body mists aren’t as concentrated as an eau de parfum, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing; a light veil of scent is perfect for summer, and these refreshing concoctions offer something for every mood.