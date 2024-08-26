Body Mists Are The Comeback Beauty Trend We Love To Love

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Besides stealing my mom’s MAC makeup when she wasn’t looking, another formative beauty memory from my adolescent years would be getting my first fragrance — a body mist from Victoria’s Secret Pink. (It may or may not have also come with a miniature dog plush upholstered in signature pink polkadot fabric.) Fresh, flowery, and usually fruit-forward, body mists (also known as “splashes” depending on which brand it came from) were the tween’s answer to perfume. Compared to eau de toilettes and eau de parfums, body mists were typically less concentrated (i.e. lighter and more wearable) formulations that tended to be more affordable as a result. In other words, body mists were perfect for the junior beauty consumer — until both, incidentally, grew up.
I’m 30 now — with the big-girl perfume wardrobe to show for it — but I have recently rediscovered body mists in a major way. While every bit as fresh and fun as I remember, today’s formulas are anything but twee or watered down. Phlur’s elevated, genderless, and ageless scents come to mind, as does Sol de Janeiro, the Sephora darling which has captured the hearts (and noses) of Gen Z and Zillennials alike. (The brand’s popular Cheirosa mists are named after a Portuguese word that roughly translates to "smell incredibly delicious." Need we say more?)
Ahead, I’ve corralled my current favorite body mists that are guaranteed compliment magnets. Go forth, and spritz without abandon.
If there’s one brand that is dominating the body mist category in 2024, it’s Sol de Janeiro. With its colorful bottles and fruity scents, it’s no surprise that the brand is a runaway hit at Sephora. Its latest launch, Cheirosa 76 (formerly known as “After Hours”) is actually a resurrected limited-edition drop that was so beloved, the brand made it part of its permanent collection as of this summer. Featuring a blend of tangy blackcurrant, sweet midnight jasmine, airy freesia and comforting amber woods, I’m calling it now: This is Gen Z's Love Spell but, if you ask me, it transcends all ages.
On the other end of viral scent brands making waves in 2024, there’s PHLUR, of internet-breaking Missing Person fame. This year, the brand expanded its body mist category with a trio of gourmand splashes: Caramel Skin, Coconut Skin, and my personal favorite, Vanilla Skin, all feature have a common base of earthy sandalwood and musky cashmere wood as well as all-encompassing amber, juxtaposed with those namesake sweet notes. The result? Nothing short of scrumptious.
When OUAI expanded into perfume, it just made sense. (The brand's hair collection smells so good, it often elicits compliments.) Its latest launch — St. Barts Hair and Body Mist — is a little different, though. It's a lighter, fresher scent made for spritzing on your hair and bod — and spoiler alert, it’s been my go-to scent this summer. The mix of orange blossom, passionfruit, and tuberose smells like a romantic vacay incarnate; even though it skews warm, I plan on keeping it in my regular rotation year-round by layering it with something smokier to add a fall-winter bent.
Ashley Tisdale’s Being Frenshe is a bit of an IYKYK among R29 editors — but we’re here to say on the record that the stuff is in fact, very good. Whether you’re craving warm and cozy vibes or something to invigorate the senses, Frenshe has you covered. My current go-to is Palo Santo Sage, an earthy, grounding mist that I can’t stop spraying on my bedsheets, clothes, and skin. (The wooden cap is also chic as can be.) The scent is noticeable but not overpowering, and has decent staying power,
When Selena Gomez’ Rare Beauty debuted body care, the first thing I noticed wasn’t the luxurious textures or beautifully-designed packaging; it was the warm, comforting scent that felt like a hug from your best friend. (The collection is aptly named “Find Comfort,” and Rare absolutely nailed it.) As much as I adore the creams and body washes, this fragrance mist is an unsung hero, IMO. The warm, woody scent has a hint of bright citrus that instantly uplifts and recenters, and I love how it lingers on my hair all day long.
In its heyday, Victoria’s Secret couldn’t keep its sexy, boudoir-inspired perfumes in stock to keep up with demand. And while times have changed, I’d argue that the iconic brand is still one to watch in the scent space; Despite owning an abundance of designer eau de parfums, its Bare range is among my favorites. It’s elevated, sensual alternative that I personally can’t get enough of. I’m especially into the Fine Body Mist versions, which are great if you want to wear a lighter, fresher version of your beloved VS scent. (Each one retails for just $25 for a generous 8.4 fluid ounce bottle.)
I have yet to find an Ellis Brooklyn scent that I don’t love. But for days when I want something lighter than an eau de parfum, the brand has me covered with its array of body mists. Not only are they a more affordable alternative to full-size EDPs, they’re also among my favorites to layer; Sand, Sun, and Sea each pair beautifully with other scents in my collection depending on my mood, and Peaches instantly adds a fruity, unexpected pop that’ll have people stopping you on the street to comment on how good you smell.
