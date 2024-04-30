Ellis Brooklyn’s Latest Fragrance Is The Scent of Summer

As a New Yorker-turned-Miamian, I felt a unique kinship with Ellis Brooklyn (which has my former hometown in its name)’s new launch; Miami is known for its tropical yet electric energy, and I had yet to find a signature scent that encapsulates this new chapter of my life. Right on cue, Miami Nectar found me. The warm, fruity scent combines several notes I don’t typically gravitate towards – Lily of the Valley, Wild Jasmine, Plumeria –contrasted with sultry notes of amber and salted wood. Tropical flavors of coconut water and pink pineapple round things out for an olfactive experience that is, simply put, beach vacation in a bottle.

