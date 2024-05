Ellis Brooklyn’s Latest Fragrance Is The Scent of Summer

I own several Ellis Brooklyn perfumes ( Après being my favorite — and ironically, polar opposite to Miami Nectar), and am a longtime fan and loyal reader of founder Bee Shapiro , a longtime beauty journalist herself. Ellis’ wildly specific approach to fragrance creates distinct moods through scent , and such is the case with Miami Nectar. When I received an early sample, it immediately evoked — and I mean this as a sincere compliment — my beloved 2000s body splashes that I religiously wore as a teenager. At least on me, this smells like a grown-up version of my Victoria’s Secret PINK body mist — and it’s nostalgic in the best way. I don’t typically like to layer my fragrances (I’m a purist that way), but this one paired beautifully with another summer favorite of mine, Valentino’s Born In Roma Coral Fantasy ; I find that layering helps extend the wear time, but even worn alone, Miami Nectar lingered on my skin for hours.