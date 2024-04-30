Ellis Brooklyn’s Latest Fragrance Is The Scent of Summer

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It may not feel like it, but we’re only 52 days away from the start of summer. That’s less than two months to fully thaw from another long winter and get ready for some (safe) sun. And while the smells of summer may evoke coconut-scented sunscreen, chlorinated pools, a backyard BBQ, or steaming garbage cans on city sidewalks, we’re calling it now: Ellis Brooklyn’s latest fragrance launch is what we’ll be spritzing on repeat this season.
The NYC-based brand behind such hits as Myth, Vanilla Milk, Sun Fruit, and others has just added Miami Nectar to its rarefied assortment, and we for one are projecting not just a summer fling, but a full-on long-term relationship with the scent.
As a New Yorker-turned-Miamian, I felt a unique kinship with Ellis Brooklyn (which has my former hometown in its name)’s new launch; Miami is known for its tropical yet electric energy, and I had yet to find a signature scent that encapsulates this new chapter of my life. Right on cue, Miami Nectar found me. The warm, fruity scent combines several notes I don’t typically gravitate towards – Lily of the Valley, Wild Jasmine, Plumeria –contrasted with sultry notes of amber and salted wood. Tropical flavors of coconut water and pink pineapple round things out for an olfactive experience that is, simply put, beach vacation in a bottle.
I own several Ellis Brooklyn perfumes (Après being my favorite — and ironically, polar opposite to Miami Nectar), and am a longtime fan and loyal reader of founder Bee Shapiro, a longtime beauty journalist herself. Ellis’ wildly specific approach to fragrance creates distinct moods through scent, and such is the case with Miami Nectar. When I received an early sample, it immediately evoked — and I mean this as a sincere compliment — my beloved 2000s body splashes that I religiously wore as a teenager. At least on me, this smells like a grown-up version of my Victoria’s Secret PINK body mist — and it’s nostalgic in the best way. I don’t typically like to layer my fragrances (I’m a purist that way), but this one paired beautifully with another summer favorite of mine, Valentino’s Born In Roma Coral Fantasy; I find that layering helps extend the wear time, but even worn alone, Miami Nectar lingered on my skin for hours.
At $110 for a 1.7 fluid-ounce bottle (or $33 for a travel-sized pen spray), Ellis’ Miami Nectar is hands-down going to be my go-to scent this summer — and while it’s not inexpensive, take it from a local: It’s far less pricey than a night out in South Beach.