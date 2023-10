Personal preferences and sensitivities play a role in creating your fragrance blends, so don't be afraid to trust your intuition and experiment with different combinations until you find something that you like. “When experimenting with astrologically layering perfumes at home, my advice is to start with small quantities and test each blend on your skin before committing to a larger batch,” says Bri Luna, owner of The Hoodwitch and author of Blood Sex Magic: Everyday Magic for the Modern Mystic: A Witchcraft Spellbook . Both Luna and Stardust suggest starting by blending different essential oils or fragrance oils that align with the characteristics of your astrological profile, beginning with small amounts and taking notes on the combinations you try so you can refine and adjust the blend over time. “Smell all the essences first,” says Stardust. “Let your nose become familiar with the scents, and take notes about how they make you feel. Be prepared to make them over and over until you find a scent that ignites your spirit,” says Stardust.