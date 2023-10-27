At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
My entire life, I've been told that manifesting is delusional — but I have to disagree. I took it personally when Ariana Grande said, “I see it / I like it / I want it / I got it”. Spending my entire life just speaking truth into power and believing that things would happen is how I’m here writing these fun little words to you — and that’s why I struggle with so many modern manifestation trends.
My TikTok FYP will convince you that you must go into a silent forest, write down everything you've ever wanted on a piece of paper 69 times, burn it and throw the ashes into a crystal spring. But it’s not that complicated. I believe that you can manifest the life you’ve always wanted using both astrology and something that you might wear every day: fragrance. I don’t need a manifestation journal; I have dozens of little manifestation potions in my house in the form of perfume.
Using perfume notes specific to your zodiac sign to manifest your dreams sounds complex, but it's not. It requires a little extra research and note-taking, but it’s really about leaning into your intuition and intelligence to find balance. “Many herbalists, astrologists, and alchemists have experimented with the healing properties of plants as well as linking them to each of the signs and planets,” explains Evelyn Zuel, astrologer consultant for Pink Moon. And it's the same for each note in a perfume.
“Each astrological sign tells the story of the relationship between the Sun, Moon, and Earth, which is a part of an annual cycle that makes up the seasons,” adds Zuel. “Plants are attuned to this rhythm, and their energetic properties are related to the season that they root, germinate, bloom, and seed in.” If plants are linked to the cosmos, it makes sense that you can customize a fragrance to tap into some celestial power, particularly as most perfume notes are derived from natural sources, such as flowers and wood.
How to customize your perfume according to your zodiac sign
If you’ve ever looked up your horoscope, you probably know that each of the 12 zodiac signs has its own set of characteristics, emotions and traits, much like perfume. They are also grouped into four elements (fire, earth, air and water) with their own set of overarching attributes.
Start by looking up your birth chart — I like Chani Nicholas or Astro Charts for ease of use and readability. Before looking for specific notes, astrologer Lisa Stardust recommends understanding your sun sign to give a gauge of your personality; your rising sign to see how the world smells you; your moon sign for who you are when you're alone; and the Venus sign (which is said to reveal your desires and passions) to give a sense of romance to the perfume. There are different ways to approach building scent compositions for anybody, and that composition is based on our desires and motivations.
“Let's say someone has a lot of air in their chart and they want to feel more grounded, practical, and in general more focused, but they appreciate their ability to think outside the box and love their creativity, ” says Zuel. “We would create a scent where the bottom note may be a bit brighter like pine.” Zuel would combine this with something more mellow like vanilla, or something rich and full-bodied. “But typically, people will be attracted to the scent that resonates with their energetic makeup as it reflects who they are as a person, rather than considering how they can balance [it].” And that’s the key to making a manifestation scent of your own: Finding notes and essences that both speak to your chart, but also, what you want to attract to your life.
The main goal is to create a balanced fragrance that captures the essence of your natal chart sign, astrological transit (used to predict future trends and events) or element (fire, earth, air, water) while still being enjoyable to wear. Kristi Moe, scent expert and creator of Zodica Perfumery suggests that when layering perfumes, first identify the heaviest one — like perfume oil. Spray that one first, followed by the next lightest, such as eau de parfum. “Play with combinations of how many spritzes you spray of each until you find a combination that resonates with you,” she shares.
Personal preferences and sensitivities play a role in creating your fragrance blends, so don't be afraid to trust your intuition and experiment with different combinations until you find something that you like. “When experimenting with astrologically layering perfumes at home, my advice is to start with small quantities and test each blend on your skin before committing to a larger batch,” says Bri Luna, owner of The Hoodwitch and author of Blood Sex Magic: Everyday Magic for the Modern Mystic: A Witchcraft Spellbook.
Both Luna and Stardust suggest starting by blending different essential oils or fragrance oils that align with the characteristics of your astrological profile, beginning with small amounts and taking notes on the combinations you try so you can refine and adjust the blend over time. “Smell all the essences first,” says Stardust. “Let your nose become familiar with the scents, and take notes about how they make you feel. Be prepared to make them over and over until you find a scent that ignites your spirit,” says Stardust.
Luna also recommends doing what I do: Find inspiration from existing perfumes or fragrance profiles associated with your astrological sign or element. Plenty of fragrances capture the essence of the traits you resonate with, so use them as a starting point for your creations.
Layering could even help you find love. “For a first date, I recommend layering your Venus sign (for love), Moon sign (for intimacy), and your crush’s sun sign — this will help boost magnetic attraction,” says Moe. Fragrances relating to your sun sign will bring you confidence and luck, while those relating to your mercury sign can help you communicate (or keep your mouth shut if that’s what you need). Wearing a scent with opposing notes to your rising sign can change how people see you since your rising sign is how you project to the world. But don’t be too prissy about it: It’s just a little magic.
How Earth signs can possess their power through fragrance
Taurus, Virgo, Capricorns, it’s your time to shine. Often associated with stability and grounding, fragrances for these signs may incorporate rich earth, resinous and woody notes like vetiver and patchouli. On the other hand, harmonious and romantic notes like rose, ylang-ylang, or jasmine speak deeply to your sensual traits, too. These notes often complement water notes — so if you want to get more in touch with your emotional side, combine it with one of the water sign fragrances listed below.
Taurus
According to Stardust, Luna, as well as Harry Kabadaian, founder of perfume brand Perfame, Taurus is typically represented with notes of rose, vanilla, sandalwood and patchouli, like those found in Caroline Herrera Good Girl Eau De Parfum Spray, Angel Eau De Parfum Perfume from Mugler or By Killian Playing with The Devil Eau De Parfum Spray. “Taurus is grounded and sensual,” says Kabadaian. “The fragrance compositions lean towards earthy and luxurious notes, capturing their love for beauty and comfort.”
Virgo
August and September babies who fall under Virgo are known to be meticulous and practical, so you’ll likely enjoy fragrances with notes you can easily define, such as vetiver, cypress, neroli and almond. Virgos like fragrances are often clean and subtle, reflecting their analytical and earthy nature, like Boy Smells Italian Kush Eau de Parfum, Jo Malone's Tuberose Angelica Cologne Intense, and Parfums de Marly Pegasus Eau De Parfum.
Capricorn
Capricorns are known for being disciplined, ambitious and wanting the best of the best, which is why you might gravitate towards notes that bring you down to earth, like patchouli, musk, oakmoss, leather and myrrh. “Patchouli brings stability and security to those who wear it, making it the perfect grounding scent for the hard-working earth sign,” says Stardust. Capricorns are the dads of the astrological chart, so it’s no wonder they’re looking for very familiar, almost typically masculine scents, like the intense Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum, Molton Brown Milk Musk Eau de Toilette, and Aesop Ouranon Eau de Parfum.
How air signs can spritz their dreams into reality
Air signs are brilliant and communicative, but they’re also total enigmas. As someone with several Aquarius friends, I couldn’t tell you any of their middle names, and that’s by their design. Geminis, Libras and Aquarians are the best examples of ‘no thoughts, just vibes’. You might like aromatic, fresh and fruity scents complemented by the notes in fire sign fragrances to ignite your intellectual side.
Gemini
Geminis are represented by notes of lavender, bergamot, mimosa and verbena. Stardust explains that bergamot’s vibrant elements are ideal for Gemini since citrus is the essence of its planetary ruler, Mercury, because it helps to awaken their senses. Try Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne forte Eau de Parfum. If you're a Gemini, it's likely you've been told that you are versatile and lively. Due to your ever-changing nature, you're usually attracted to flexible and adaptable scents, like Juliette Has A Gun Not A Perfume Eau de Parfum, a single-note perfume that changes for you, not the other way around.
Libra
Libras see the seasons changing from summer to fall, so they’re regularly searching for harmony and balance, found in notes like rose, pink pepper, cardamom, and ylang-ylang. Libras are also incredibly aesthetically fueled. You might look for a scent that is chic, charming and is housed in an aesthetically pleasing bottle. La Perla Let The Dance Begin Eau de Parfum, or The 7 Virtues Santal Vanille Eau de Parfum both do a great job of capturing the diplomatic and charming nature of Libras.
Aquarius
Aquarius, ultimate mystery artists, desire an unconventional and refreshing fragrance, reflecting their visionary and rebellious spirit. Something with a sweet note, like cassis, combined with a spicier undertone like bay leaf or cinnamon can help motivate you to speak up about your truth. Aquarians are represented by notes such as eucalyptus, elemi, palo santo and water. You're refreshing, like Commodity Moss Expressive; and unconventional, like Dior's Ambre Nuit.
How water signs can smell a happier future
My people, my fellow water children, unite. For those of us who cry at laundry detergent commercials and forget absolutely everything except very obscure details someone told you five years ago, I feel you. It should be no surprise that water signs love deep, aquatic, or musky notes that are as intense as the feelings we feel, but there’s also a love for notes that emerge from that water, like light florals. Water sign fragrances are often most complemented by air signs because they have all the clarity and balance water signs lack while they’re floating off into the sea.
Pisces
Pisces, who are represented by fish, love fragrances that feature ethereal and aquatic notes, such as lotus, seaweed, and lilac. Try Abel Cyan Nori Eau de Parfum or Skylar Salt Air Eau de Parfum to capture your deep emotions and connection to the unseen. Because you're also intensely dreamy and compassionate, Pisces often find themselves attracted to soft and tranquil scents featuring ylang-ylang and ambergris. One example is Arquiste Peau Eau de Parfum, which invokes the “memory of skin”. Perfect for a thoughtful and nostalgic Pisces.
Cancer
Cancers, my specific group of astrological kinfolk, are the mothers of the astrological chart: soft, familiar and comforting. Think: gourmand notes like vanilla (Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Eau de Parfum). But much like their fellow water signs, Cancers love an aquatic, salty or watery notes, like in Lake & Skye 11:11 Eau de Parfum (which admittedly is a real splurge). It should be a shock to no one that fellow Cancer Ariana Grande’s most popular scent, Cloud, is an embodiment of all of those feelings — it smells like how a hug from a loved one feels.
Scorpio
Scorpios, the dark intense member of this water sign crew, typically love scents that evoke mystery: Patchouli, dark rose, or anything spicy and smoky. Scorpios always want to feel like they’ve just emerged from a speakeasy at 3AM after dropping enough information to spark drama in their friend group (but always keep their hands clean). Notes like oud, tobacco and black orchid, like in Tom Ford Café Rose Eau de Parfum or Kayali Invite Only Amber | 23, reflect the mysterious, passionate, and transformative energy you give off, while Versace Dylan Turquoise Eau De Parfum is a spicy, watery scent reminscent of your unshakable nature.
Fire signs are the heat to manifestation
Fire sign placements — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — turn Hot Girl Summer into Hot Girl All The Time. Ice Spice is not a fire sign (she’s a Capricorn?!) despite her name being exactly what they desire in an olfactory sense, and that doesn’t sit right in my spirit. Fire signs are often associated with energy, passion and warmth, so you might look for fragrances that incorporate spicy or comforting notes. Unlike the other three elements, fire signs have less overlap when it comes to fragrance notes. Consider complementing these cool and warm notes with those of Earth signs to keep you grounded.
Aries
Aries signs tend to prefer citrusy, spicy notes such as ginger, rosemary or black pepper, to represent their fiery and energetic spirit. Try LOEWE Solo Ella Eau de Toilette with guava, Italian mandarin, and musk, or Ellis Brooklyn WEST Eau De Parfum, with blood orange and ginger.
Leo
Leos want to dominate the room with their warmth and passion, so try opulent, decadent notes like frankincense, oud, amber, saffron and orange. You'll want a scent that is as bright and charismatic as you are, like Guerlain Santal Royal Eau de Parfum with leather, oud wood and jasmine. Chanel Le Lion De CHANEL Eau De Parfum may be a little on the nose for my lion friends, but it also is a perfect fit.
Sagittarius
Sagittariuses are the philosophers of the astrology world, always on a quest for divine and spiritual awakening. Your sense of adventure and optimism might attract you to fragrances with notes like jasmine, sage, clove, cinnamon and juniper. (And here I was, thinking it was because of their birthday's proximity to the holiday season.) Diptyque Orphéon Eau de Parfum, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum, and Byredo Gypsy Water are three uplifting and exotic scents that do a great job of capturing free spirit and wanderlust.
If you want to learn the root of astrological wisdom and the connection that astrology has to the plant realm, there’s a ton of information from herbalists and astro herbalists at your fingertips. The only rule is to take a moment and really focus on what you want to bring into your life rather than just spritz away willy-nilly — even if you’re not actively manifesting, still take that spritzing time to reflect on yourself. “Remember that scent is our most powerful sense; think first about how you want to manifest your day,” says Moe. “Scent will directly impact your emotions, so decide how you want to feel or how you want others to feel about you.”