“Let's say someone has a lot of air in their chart and they want to feel more grounded, practical, and in general more focused, but they appreciate their ability to think outside the box and love their creativity, ” says Zuel. “We would create a scent where the bottom note may be a bit brighter like pine.” Zuel would combine this with something more mellow like vanilla, or something rich and full-bodied. “But typically, people will be attracted to the scent that resonates with their energetic makeup as it reflects who they are as a person, rather than considering how they can balance [it].” And that’s the key to making a manifestation scent of your own: Finding notes and essences that both speak to your chart, but also, what you want to attract to your life.