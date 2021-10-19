In the Earthly category, Taurus finds good company with Virgo and Capricorn, who reflect Taurus’s material values and transform their meaning. To understand the ardent nature of Taurus people, it’s important to recognise the work that both Virgo and Capricorn do. While Taurus people might be known for their gravitas, Capricorns are known for their entrepreneurship. Such a word can have negative connotations, especially if and when it evokes images of those who prioritise profit over people. But, it’s not inherently so. To be enterprising, to undertake a project or build something new, is to trust that what requires great effort and risk can also yield great reward. Traditionally, Capricorn is ruled by Saturn and so they are associated with a kind of seriousness and regard for systems of power. But, Saturn is also the lord of time and under Saturn’s auspices, Capricorn knows that time is on their side. That’s why Capricorns are just as likely to yield to convention as they are to take risky detours that can result in off-road life journeys. Capricorn’s cardinal nature turns the wheel of a season and steers us onto an uncharted road that they are glad to chart along the way for all those who follow. This tension between tradition and venturousness is also notable in the bedrooms of Capricorns, where power play is par for the course.