As we bask in the Sun’s stay in Gemini, it’s worth our time to reflect on all the Earthly wisdom that Taurus season left us with this year. The most constant and steadfast of the Earth signs, Taurus arrives in the middle of a season, just when the party is getting good. As a Venus-ruled sign with a love for beauty and pleasure, they know that more is more and there’s nothing wrong with wanting it. But Taurus isn’t all loungewear and grapes ripened on the vine. As a fixed sign, they are called to accept or reject the changes initiated by the cardinal signs, flesh out new ideas and nurture seedlings that our mutable signs can harvest and share. Taurus people stabilize the force of a new season and set the pace. They work hard and rest harder, recognizing that resplendence is their right.
In the Earthly category, Taurus finds good company with Virgo and Capricorn, who reflect Taurus’s material values and transform their meaning. To understand the ardent nature of Taurus people, it’s important to recognize the work that both Virgo and Capricorn do. While Taurus people might be known for their gravitas, Capricorns are known for their entrepreneurship. Such a word can have negative connotations, especially if and when it evokes images of those who prioritize profit over people. But, it’s not inherently so. To be enterprising, to undertake a project or build something new, is to trust that what requires great effort and risk can also yield great reward. Traditionally, Capricorn is ruled by Saturn and so they are associated with a kind of seriousness and regard for systems of power. But, Saturn is also the lord of time and under Saturn’s auspices, Capricorn knows that time is on their side. That’s why Capricorns are just as likely to yield to convention as they are to take risky detours that can result in off-road life journeys. Capricorn’s cardinal nature turns the wheel of a season and steers us onto an uncharted road that they are glad to chart along the way for all those who follow. This tension between tradition and venturousness is also notable in the bedrooms of Capricorns, where power play is par for the course.
Of course, what Capricorn initiates and Taurus stabilizes, Virgo is happy to integrate. Our mutable Earth sign, Virgo knows that a system is only as good as the people who use it. Arriving at the end of a season, Virgos survey all that has been built and give it meaning. Ruled by Mercury and adaptable by nature, meaning-making is a Virgo pleasure and power. Which is not to say that Virgos are the scholars of the Zodiac, although they flourish in most any scholarly environment. Rather, Virgos contextualize and compare notes. They are adept at recognizing the significance of material changes and the magic inherent in our mundane world. Their perceptiveness and precision makes them our archivists, our documentarians, and administrative assistants no matter what job they take on by name. But, Virgos are not all work and no play. In fact, while some Virgos are the picture of orderliness and service, most are naturally drawn to a holy mess. What better way to understand the human condition, to put a finger on it, than to submit to its wildness?
It was said that the God Mercury loved a good time, a risqué entanglement, and a chance to try out numerous positions in one night. In this light, Mercury pours well past the brim in Virgo’s cup.
When the cosmos offers us an Earth trine, it connects the wisdom and worldliness of all three signs in an energetic flow that can be felt by all Earthlings. On Feb 26th 2021, we witnessed a Grand Earth Trine where Pluto in Capricorn trined Mars in Taurus and the Moon in Virgo. On August 18th, we’ll welcome another Grand Earth Trine, this time between Uranus in Taurus, Mars in Virgo, and the Moon in Capricorn. The midpoint between both of those trines was May 23, 2021 and on that day, a gentle air trine materialized, the perfect moment to remember what brings weight and validity to our words, dreams and imaginings — the perfect energy to keep with you all summer long.