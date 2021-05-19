Gemini Season Is Going To Be Pure Chaotic Good

Another transit to look out for this Gemini season are the squares between Neptune and three of the natal planets: the sun, Venus, and Mercury. "This will add even more confusion to the mix," Montúfar says. "It's important to be aware that we will not be thinking clearly, and that things won't even be as they seem." Because of this, Montúfar warns against making any big career or relationships moves — although on the other hand, because change is already among us, she says that the more we go with the flow, the better things will turn out.