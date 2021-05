Gemini Season Is Going To Be Pure Chaotic Good

We're shifting to vibes that are more intellectual, loquacious, upbeat, and free-spirited, according to Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com — but she warns that this energy can sometimes seem unpredictable and restless. "You may find your time is split in many different directions and your curiosity piqued," she says. "Enjoy the natural curiosity and desire to interact with others during the Gemini season. Engaging with the world can be a rewarding experience, especially given the past year of isolation." You'll be drawn to exploring new spaces and interests, meeting new people, and interacting with others — but may feel pulled in one too many directions. Just remember to give yourself some time to chill and take it easy as you reintegrate back into society.