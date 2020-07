Mercury Retrograde Doesn’t Deserve All The Hate

Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com , blames what she calls pop astrology, and "the variety of overly dramatic descriptions on the internet" for Mercury retrograde's scapegoat. Memes about the transit tend to trend when one is taking place, and they're often very relatable. No one can blame us if, after laughing at a few dozen "Thanks, Mercury" Instagram posts or tweets, we're more inclined to blame the planet for whatever little thing goes wrong in our own lives, without fully understanding what the effects of retrogrades really are.