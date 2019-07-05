Story from Tech

A Meme For Every Kind Of Mercury In Retrograde Mood

Anabel Pasarow
Photo: Getty Images.
If you feel like you're on the brink of complete and utter chaos right about now, you might have the universe to thank. Mercury is about to be in retrograde, folks — from July 7 until July 31. So what does that mean? Well, in astrology, the planet Mercury rules communication, intelligence, and timing, and during retrograde — when the planet appears to move backwards in the sky — these areas of life can tend to feel especially out of whack.
Basically, we might be in for some drama. Specifically: Exes might come out of the woodwork, and there might be communication and technological issues awaiting us come July 7. But at least we have the internet to commiserate with. Ahead, the best Mercury-in-retrograde memes.
Advertisement
Because if you brace yourself, maybe it won't be as bad?
If you're the ex who comes back, just own it.
"Do you ever feel like a plastic bag piece of fried chicken left in the sun drifting through the wind, wanting to start again?" — Katy Perry
Take it from our favorite sad cartoon horse. And just remember: This too shall pass.
Maybe Regina George is the one orchestrating Mercury's positioning in the sky. Wouldn't put it past her.
Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Mercury Retrograde Is Back
Mercury Is Entering Leo, So Get Ready For Drama
Mercury In Cancer Is Going To Be Extra