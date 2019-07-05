A Meme For Every Kind Of Mercury In Retrograde Mood

If you feel like you're on the brink of complete and utter chaos right about now, you might have the universe to thank. Mercury is about to be in retrograde, folks — from July 7 until July 31. So what does that mean? Well, in astrology, the planet Mercury rules communication, intelligence, and timing, and during retrograde — when the planet appears to move backwards in the sky — these areas of life can tend to feel especially out of whack.
Basically, we might be in for some drama. Specifically: Exes might come out of the woodwork, and there might be communication and technological issues awaiting us come July 7. But at least we have the internet to commiserate with. Ahead, the best Mercury-in-retrograde memes.
Because if you brace yourself, maybe it won't be as bad?
View this post on Instagram
prepare yourself,,, it’s coming also mercury’s gonna be in retrograde on my birthday, how fun :’) • • • #witch #witchcraft #pentagram #pentacle #crystal #wicca #wiccan #pagan #crystals #mood #paganism #spellcraft #magick #magickal #magickmemes #witchesofinstagram #astrology #mercuryinretrograde
If you're the ex who comes back, just own it.
everyone talking about “watch out for ex’s coming back in mercury retrograde” .... nah. make sure that YOURE not the ex that comes back ☠️— ☯ (@aquacandiii) July 4, 2019
Plot twist: im the ex that contacts you during mercury retrograde. pic.twitter.com/xNmISXVAMw— Astrology by Mecca (@TheMeccanism) March 2, 2019
"Do you ever feel like a
plastic bag piece of fried chicken left in the sun drifting through the wind, wanting to start again?" — Katy Perry
this mercury retrograde is draining me the fuck out i feel like a piece of fried chicken left in the sun. if that makes any sense— Sarah Baska (@SarahBaska) March 8, 2019
Take it from our favorite sad cartoon horse. And just remember: This too shall pass.
“july 2019 will have: mercury retrograde, solar eclipse, lunar eclipse, mercury going direct, shadow period...”— Milk 🥛 (@milkstrology) July 2, 2019
me: pic.twitter.com/NQFIPcc2Hb
Maybe Regina George is the one orchestrating Mercury's positioning in the sky. Wouldn't put it past her.
I see no lies this is exactly what Mercury Retrograde feels like 😂 pic.twitter.com/464G2Rv97c— ✨ (@CosmicEmpress_) March 29, 2019
Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened.
Mercury retrograde is over, now what am I supposed to blame?— Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) April 15, 2018
