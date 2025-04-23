I Track My Health Data Nonstop — Is This A Problem?

“One of the most important things in terms of our wellbeing and being in the world and feeling like settled and optimistic and fulfilled in life is having a sense of autonomy — the sense that we can make decisions in the world that actually impacts on our lives, that we're in control of the choices that we make and the information that we have,” says Skinner to Refinery29. “That kind of sense of personal autonomy can be so fundamental in feeling like we have a life that is our own. And so I think health tracking can actually be quite empowering, in that respect, in the sense that we can track metrics that help us have a sense of agency over what we're doing.”