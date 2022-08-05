The primary functions I use my Apple Watch for are fitness tracking (gotta close those rings, baby), quickly checking notifications if I'm out and about or driving, using Apple Pay, and of course, telling time. Although the Series 7 boasts impressive functions like measuring blood oxygen levels, an improved ECG app, and a crack-resistant front crystal display, I actually found the less-flashy features to be the most life-upgrading. The Series 7 battery-charging system has been revamped to work faster than ever; it took me just over an hour to go from zero to a full charge versus several for my old model. (The battery life also lasts way longer than older models — I used to charge my Series 3 nightly versus every other night or two for the Series 7.)