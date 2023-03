Surprise! Having To Walk 10,000 Steps A Day Is A Low-key Myth

For as long as I can remember, 10,000 steps has been the gold standard of walking — at least, walking that’s tracked. It’s what we’re meant to aspire to achieve each and every day in order to attain an (alleged) optimal level of health. It’s become the default goal in the majority of our step trackers and the (sometimes unreachable) finish line to our days. And while we’ve all collectively decided that 10,000 is the ideal daily number to hit, where did it even come from? Who decided this was the number we needed to strive towards? More importantly, what if it’s a myth entirely?