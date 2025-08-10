Your Horoscope This Week: August 10 To 16
We made it through, skymates. The 8/8 Lion's Gate Portal, the Aquarius Full Moon, and the final few days of a drama-drenched Mercury Retrograde in Leo all unfolded in a sacred sequence, activating our inner rebels, our wounded egos, and our wildest dreams. And now, as this week begins, we’re in integration mode. This is not the time to rush into something new or pretend everything’s suddenly resolved. It’s the time to breathe. To reflect. To take in the cosmic downloads we’ve received and let them land in our bodies.
Mercury stations direct in Leo at 3:30 a.m. EST on Monday August 11th, officially closing out three weeks of miscommunications, ego-checks, tech glitches, and emotional outbursts. But this retrograde wasn’t just chaotic… it was clarifying. With Venus wrapping up her journey through Cancer, we’ve had to soften and confront the ways we show (or withhold) care. For many of us, this retrograde illuminated just how much we’ve grown, especially in how we respond to tension. We may have surprised ourselves with how lovingly we held boundaries, how willing we were to apologize, or how much easier it felt to forgive. A lot of people showed their true colors. And so did we.
The astrological weather this week invites us to rest, reset, and then restart. The Pisces Moon carries us gently into the week, with a long void on Monday encouraging dreaming over doing. By Tuesday, the moon enters Aries and stays there until Thursday, giving us the spark we need to start fresh now that Mercury’s direct. If you’ve been waiting to sign a contract, launch a project, or book that trip, the green light arrives. Just be mindful not to overextend — Thursday through Saturday’s Taurus Moon reminds us that sustainability matters more than speed. Spend time in nature, cook something grounding, or sleep in without guilt. You’ve earned this softer season.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
You’ve made it to the other side, Aries. Mercury is direct in Leo, lighting up your sector of pleasure, romance, and self-expression. For the past three weeks, you may have questioned your creativity, felt misunderstood in love, or just needed to sit with your own ego and realize where pride was getting in the way of real connection. Now that the retrograde fog is lifting, you’re gaining clarity on what (and who) you need in order to thrive — creatively and romantically. Your heart’s desires are becoming more honest and aligned with your long-term growth. This week is a great time to start expressing yourself again: post that poem, send that flirty text, or give your inner child a play date. Just remember that Mercury’s in retroshade (the post-shadow period of the retrograde) for two more weeks, so don’t rush into declarations… ease back in, but with intention.
Once the moon enters your sign on Tuesday, your energy spikes, giving you the urge to go, go, go. Ride that wave midweek, but be mindful not to burn out. Thursday through Saturday’s Taurus Moon brings a grounding reset to your sector of money and self-worth. The Last Quarter Moon in Taurus on Friday invites you to take inventory: What needs simplification? What habits or expenses can you release? You’ve got big plans, but you can’t carry them all at once. This week is about narrowing your focus, re-centering your values, and making your magic sustainable.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Congrats Taurus, you made it through Mercury Retrograde in Leo, and that wasn’t an easy feat. This three-week transit activated your sector of home and roots, and Leo’s Fixed Fire energy doesn’t always play nice with your fixed earth nature. Whether it was subtle tension or full-blown drama, you’ve probably been navigating more than your usual share of emotional labor, family responsibilities, or inner-child triggers. But you did the work, and now that Mercury is direct, the pressure starts to lift. You’re learning that leading doesn’t mean doing it all alone. With your planetary ruler Venus still in sensitive Cancer, your heart is softening. Let that tenderness help you repair what needs mending and remind you that you’re allowed to receive support, not just give it.
The first half of the week has you deep in reflection, as the Aries Moon activates your spirituality and closure zone. Don’t force productivity… rest, journal, reflect. You’re composting what Mercury Retrograde brought up. Then, starting Thursday, the moon enters your sign and sets the stage for the Last Quarter Moon on Friday, which is a cosmic nudge to wake up and move forward with renewed clarity. Where do you go from here? What’s worth investing in — energetically, emotionally, financially? This moon phase helps you shake oﬀ stagnancy and ground into a fresh version of yourself. Trust what your body and intuition are telling you. Your roots are strengthening.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, take a bow: Mercury Retrograde just wrapped in your communication zone, and your ruler is finally out of the drama spiral. You’ve had your throat chakra tested these past three weeks: ghosted texts, misunderstood vibes, tongue-tied moments, or accidentally saying way too much. But somehow, it all led to deeper truths. Now that Mercury’s direct, your words are landing more clearly, and your creative voice feels stronger. That podcast idea? Pitch it. The apology you’ve been drafting in your head? Say it with your chest. This is your green light to reconnect, realign, and let the world hear you roar, but remember, Mercury retroshade (the post-shadow period of the retrograde) lasts for two more weeks, so keep some nuance in your delivery.
Midweek, the Aries Moon fires up your social zone and reminds you that people have missed your magic. It’s the perfect time to reach out to the friends you ghosted (or who ghosted you) during the retrograde. But starting Thursday, the Taurus Moon asks you to retreat, and suddenly you’re the introverted version of yourself, and solitude feels sacred. With the Last Quarter Moon on Saturday in your closure zone, you’re deep in reflection mode. It’s okay to disappear for a bit… You’re preparing for the moon to enter your sign on Sunday, and you’ll need this alone time to feel refreshed. This week, you’re both the party and the peace — honor both.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the fog is finally clearing. Mercury just stationed direct in your solitude and healing sector, and it’s giving big emotional detox energy. These past three weeks may have felt like you were underwater, reliving old wounds or second-guessing your boundaries. You’ve been shown where you need to rest, what relationships drain you, and which patterns are no longer sustainable. Now, you get to re-emerge — wiser, softer, stronger. Conversations feel lighter, your inner world is less cluttered, and you’re making peace with what can’t be changed. Let yourself flow forward without needing all the answers at once. Venus in your sign has your back, reminding you that you’re loved, even in your most tender transitions.
This weekend’s Last Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your community sector, and something you’ve been sensing all week may come to the surface. Whether it’s a group dynamic that’s shifting, a new friendship blossoming, or an old friend you’ve outgrown, the vibes are clarifying. You’re being asked to define what community really means to you and how you want to show up in it. Let intuition guide your circle. The more you surround yourself with people who feel like sunshine, the easier it becomes to shed the ones who bring the storm.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, you did that. Mercury just ended its three-week retrograde in your sign, and this was no casual event, this was a spiritual bootcamp. If you’ve been having flashbacks to summer 2023 when Venus retrograded in Leo, you’re not alone. The universe put you on Do Not Disturb these past few weeks to show you the difference between performance and authenticity. And now? You’re rising, honey. With Mercury direct, your clarity is back, your voice is stronger, and your inner glow-up is finally catching up to the outer one. This is the moment to start laying the foundation for what you want to manifest this Virgo Season and beyond, but take it slow… there’s still a retrograde post-shadow period for two weeks, so no need to launch your empire all at once.
From Thursday through Saturday, the Taurus Moon activates your career sector, and the Last Quarter Moon brings a plot twist. You might be facing a crossroads: a new job oﬀer, a project shift, or simply the feeling that you’ve outgrown your current path. But Taurus asks for patience — be still, journal it out, and trust that clarity is coming. Just because you’re restless doesn’t mean you’re lost. Take a walk, sit under a tree, and ask your future self what they would do. Then follow your future self’s lead by reverse- engineering the process, one step at a time.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, you feel that cosmic exhale? That’s your planetary ruler, Mercury, finally stationing direct after weeks of stirring your spiritual sector. This retrograde brought deep internal reckonings: maybe you craved more alone time, maybe your dreams were wilder than usual, maybe your intuition kept interrupting your logic. You’ve been in a liminal space, wrapping up a chapter you didn’t even know was ending. But now that Mercury is direct, you’re finding peace in the pause and a renewed desire to share your wisdom. You don’t have to have it all figured out. You just have to keep showing up.
This weekend’s Last Quarter Moon in fellow Earth sign Taurus is hitting your expansion and growth sector, giving you a gentle nudge forward. Maybe you’re ready to enroll in a class, book a flight, publish something, or just make a bold move that’s been whispering to you for weeks. It doesn’t have to be dramatic… Taurus energy is about practical, sustainable shifts. What’s one thing you can do to push your edges just a little? You’re not the same person who entered this retrograde. Trust that your inner evolution is preparing you for eclipse season, where your world is about to expand in ways you never expected.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, you’re stepping out of a communication fog with way more clarity and grace than you realized. Mercury Retrograde in Leo in your friendship and tech sector may have had you replaying convos, questioning your circles, or taking social media breaks you didn’t plan. But now that it’s direct, you’re remembering how to express yourself with balance and authenticity. That group chat drama? Fading. That idea you kept second-guessing? It’s time to pitch it. Mercury’s shift helps you speak your truth without burning bridges, and maybe even rebuild a few you thought were gone for good.
As the Taurus Last Quarter Moon rises on Saturday, it shines in your intimacy and emotional depth sector, asking you to check in on your energetic exchanges. Are your bonds reciprocal? Are your boundaries being honored? You don’t have to overgive just to keep the peace. This lunar energy is your cue to slow down, protect your energy, and remind yourself that real love — platonic, romantic, or otherwise — doesn’t require performance. Be soft, be honest, and most of all, be true to you.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, the universe just handed you the final draft of your career plot twist — are you ready to read it aloud? Mercury retrograde in your legacy sector had you navigating misunderstandings at work, rethinking your path, or even delaying important decisions these past three weeks. But with Mercury now direct, the fog is lifting. That email you never got? Check your inbox and get ready for a pleasant surprise. That project you’ve been avoiding? Suddenly, the vision is clearer and you’re ready to take bold action. You’ve emerged from this retrograde with new direction and confidence. It’s time to own your seat at the table — or build your own.
As the week winds down, the Taurus Last Quarter Moon activates your partnership sector, and you’ll be focused on aligned collaboration. Whether it’s love, business, or creative synergy, you’re being shown who’s truly in your corner, and you’re also holding yourself accountable for showing up in a better capacity for your loved ones. Some relationships may reach a turning point this weekend, and that’s okay. Trust what the vibes are showing you. When you truly honor your worth, the universe responds by matching you with people who do the same.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, that feeling of spiritual jet lag is lifting… Mercury just ended its retrograde in your sector of adventure, wisdom, and expansion. Maybe travel plans got scrambled or your big ideas felt too risky to act on. But now? It’s full steam ahead. You’re re-inspired, reconnected to your higher vision, and ready to explore again. The opportunities you thought passed you by might return in surprising ways, so stay open, stay curious, and trust your gut. Publishing, teaching, learning, and traveling are all cosmically greenlit at the point in time.
As the week winds down, the Taurus Last Quarter Moon invites you to ground all this new momentum in your daily life. It’s time to bring the dream down to earth. What healthy routines can you reinstate? What habits need to go? You’re being asked to build a lifestyle that supports your growth — not drains it. Think: sustainable magic, tiny rituals, and finding joy in the details. The more you commit to the how, the more the what will manifest in a way that astounds you.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, your emotional landscape just went through a deep cleaning, and now that Mercury’s direct in your intimacy and healing sector, you’re starting to feel whole again. These past three weeks may have brought up past traumas, financial confusion, or power dynamics you couldn’t ignore. But instead of spiraling, you slowed down. You felt it all. And now, the clarity arrives. Conversations around shared resources, sex, or emotional truth are easier to navigate. You’ve earned this softness. Let it guide you forward.
As the week winds down, the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus activates your creativity and pleasure sector, helping you finally experience some levity! This weekend invites you to reclaim joy for joy’s sake. Paint. Dance. Flirt. Cook your favorite meal just because. You’ve been deep in your feels, but now the cosmos is saying: lighten up. Reconnect to the things that make life feel rich. You’re allowed to feel good without guilt.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, your relationship sector just had a major cosmic reset. Mercury retrograde is now over, and your connections are breathing easier because of it. This retrograde had you rethinking your closest partnerships: romantic, platonic, business — it’s all been up for review. You may have faced ghosting, misunderstandings, or felt emotionally unavailable. But now, you’re finding clarity around who’s meant to stay, and what dynamics need realignment. You’re showing up more authentically, and the people who matter most are noticing. This is your chance to rebuild connection from a place of truth.
As the week comes to an end, the Taurus Last Quarter Moon lands in your home and roots sector, bringing the week to a grounded close. It’s asking: how can you create more emotional safety in your personal space? Whether it’s having a tough convo with a family member or just cleaning out your closet, the vibe is “stability first.” You’ve had a lot of social energy lately, so balance it with rest, nesting, and stillness. Home is calling you back to center.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Mercury just went direct in your health and routine sector and it’s time to rewire your reality. The past few weeks may have thrown your schedules oﬀ, drained your motivation, or left you foggy about how to care for yourself. But now that Mercury’s moving forward, so are you. Your mind feels clearer, your to-do list looks less threatening, and you’re finding flow in the everyday. You don’t have to overhaul everything at once… making small adjustments to your sleep, hydration, or work boundaries will go a long way.
As the week comes to an end, the Taurus Last Quarter Moon lands in your communication zone, helping you get your message across, gently. This weekend, speak your truth with softness. Write the vulnerable text. Share your creative vision. Reach out to the person you’ve been dreaming about but didn’t know how to approach. The moon’s vibe supports heartfelt, clear communication, so don’t overthink it. Say it with love and let the right words land where they may.
