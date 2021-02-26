The Grand Earth Trine Is Almost Here — Get Ready For Everything To Change

This is a big moment for us to break free from what no longer serves us. Thanks to the powerful full moon in Virgo energy happening the day before this grand trine occurs, this letting go energy is even more potent. Together, these two planetary events are pushing us to move forward and embrace growth. "Pluto wants to rebuild, Mars wants to take action, and the moon is our security," Stardust explains. "So, it’s a time to think about change and growth." Think about where you are in your career and in your relationships — is there anything you want to change, or get better at? The energy of this transit is what will inspire you to bring in the new and start things fresh. Now's the time to commit to making real, tangible change to help things move forward.