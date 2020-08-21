Virgo Season Has Arrived, & It Wants Us To Get Weird

It's Virgo season, baby. From August 22 to September 22, the sun will be in the loyal and practical sign of the maiden — something that might be a welcoming change from the fiery and intense Leo season that just passed. "During this time, we’ll try to put logic first and embrace our analytical approach to problem solving," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29.
Virgo season is usually a pretty chill time in the astrological calendar. But it's 2020, and nothing is as it should be. So this year, Virgo season is set to be intense, due to many powerful planetary transits that will happen during this period, according to Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com.
"For starters, Mars in Aries will square Saturn in Capricorn, meaning that the confrontations with the government and the police will escalate in the next couple of weeks," she explains. "Later on, Mars will begin its much-dreaded retrograde, which will slow everything down for about two months. When the planet of action sleeps, productivity takes a hit — and we will all be feeling it."
Our fight for equality and social justice has been going steady since it picked up the pace in June due to the outrage caused by the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery. These upcoming transits may make us feel like our drive has pulled a disappearing act. But the passion and dedication behind our actions are what will keep propelling us forward. Continue fighting for what's right. You may feel a lack of motivation or purpose, but if you push on and stick with the actions you've been taking the past few months, you'll find your drive again — and you'll be happier for it.
Another caveat, according to Stardust, is that Neptune and the Nodes of Destiny will create a Grand Cross with the Virgo sun on September 16. Need a translation? She says that this "occurs when there are two squares and two oppositions that intersect with each other in the cosmos." It'll create some fraught and frantic energy that'll make us confused and uncertain around our decisions. "This means that we’ll all be drawn towards mysterious events and bizarre relationships, in an effort to make sense of them, which we won’t be able to do," she explains. "Be careful, because it can lead to heartbreak and financial losses as we may be bamboozled by others — especially politicians!"
Luckily, Virgo season does gift us with a hefty dose of logical, practical energy, and we can use it to get through this time. Remember: Keep your head on your shoulders and allow yourself to take in all of the facts before making brash decisions. You'll be happy you did.
Montúfar echoes Stardust's warnings, but says that we can also expect our love lives to feel a shift. "At a personal level, we all must be careful when dealing with our relationships, especially during the beginning of Virgo season," she says. "Venus, the planet of love, will be forming three challenging squares, with Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn in Capricorn. Combined, these transits can make us overly optimistic, or we can lose control and let manipulative tendencies get the best of us."
Thankfully, not everything about this Virgo season is negative. "Mercury will be in its home sign Virgo, helping our minds be strong and discerning in a positive way," Montúfar says. Also, the upcoming Pisces full moon will be a positive lunar energy that'll be supportive of our hopes and dreams — and Montúfar says it might actually bring along some happy surprises.
"When Mercury is in Virgo, communication is more about facilitating ideas, analyzing information, and presenting facts in a straightforward manner," Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, tells Refinery29. But while the planet of communication is in this practical sign, Hale warns that it's easy to become lost in the details, overly critical, or picky. Just something to be aware of, so when you feel yourself fixating you can redirect your attention.
"Virgo is about healing — getting to the core issue, resolving problems, and moving forward in a positive manner, bringing us all closer to true success," Hale says. At its core, it's a positive season that lets us grow. The key to making the most of it? Trying to avoid getting bogged down in the details, and focusing on keeping your spirits up.