Virgo Season Is Coming, So Get Ready To Marie Kondo Your Life

Virgo season begins on August 23. Over the next month, our favorite Virgos, such as Beyoncé and Keanu Reeves, will be celebrating their birthdays. But we’ll all be feeling the effects of the sun in Virgo. The sign of Virgo is associated with organization, idealism, and perfectionism. During Virgo season, lean into the urge to color-code your Google Calendar and buy a new planner.
“Every year, when the sun enters the constellation of Virgo, it adopts the suit of a cosmic taskmaster to set our lives back in order,” explains Narayana Montúfar, Senior Astrologer for Astrology.com and Horoscope.com. “Like the fun, hot, and lazy summer days turn to cooler, breezier ones, so our attention begins to shift to analytical and practical tasks and health-related matters.”
Virgo season is the perfect time to check in with yourself and evaluate what’s working and what’s not. “Ruled by communication master Mercury, Virgo is an intellectual earth sign whose biggest worry is to ground everything that it touches," Montúfar says. "For the next four weeks, we are all invited to assess what is working and what is not. We can perform a mental and physical cleanup to get rid of what no longer serves us."
“Marie Kondo your mind, body, and space. Make a real effort to clean the energy around you by getting rid of anything that feels old, unhealthy, and outdated — this includes habits and relationships, too. As one of the worker bees of the zodiac, Virgo is a sign that rewards hard work, so get to it,” she continues.
This year, the planets are arranged in what Montúfar calls “a pretty sweet cosmic lineup.” By the time the new moon in Virgo arrives on August 30, the natal planets — the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, and Mars — will all be in Virgo. “This is an enormous amount of energy focused in one sign at once—it being a clear signal that what we most need right now is a purification, on a personal and collective level,” she explains. Later in Virgo season, a full moon in Pisces on September 13 could “bring us a big aha moment,” and on September 18, Saturn goes direct and could “possibly lift some of the barriers we have been experiencing in a specific area of our lives.”
Astrologer Lisa Stardust agrees that Virgo season 2019 is a time for assessment and self-improvement. “Our goals may shift during this time, forcing us to change our idealistic attitude and move towards a new vision. We may change career paths or even start a new spiritual journey," she says. "Overall, we can expect to have an introspective month in which we make major romantic, professional, and monetary decisions — by committing to what we love and to our desires. We will experience major shifts this month — all of which will change our lives for the better.”
A Jupiter and Neptune retrograde square on September 21 “may be confusing and frustrating,” Stardust adds, and “Mercury will be combust the Sun for 90% of Virgo season, which may make us erratic and not understand matters clearly. Saturn and Pluto will guide us towards concisely using our words. The Nodes of Destiny will help us make fated connections, so we should keep our business cards handy because we will meet people who are important for our future.”
During Virgo season, focus on your overall wellness, embrace organization, and check in with yourself. “Virgo season for me feels much more grounding and couldn’t come sooner! With fall just around the corner, this is a time for us to give focus to our physical and mental health, as well as creating organization in our home and work environments,” says Bri Luna, creative director and owner of The Hoodwitch. “Virgo season is an excellent time to really check in and pay attention to our bodies. I enjoy cleansing and detoxing, as well as purifying using herbs and resins."
