Let's Set The Record Straight On Virgos

For reasons beyond our understanding, one of the most frequently maligned signs (second only, perhaps, to Gemini), is Virgo. The pure earth mother of the Zodiac has been painted as a meddlesome, nit-picky prude for far too long. In honor of Virgo's solar season, which kicks off today, we'd like to celebrate the positive qualities of this sign — and bust some seriously incorrect myths about it in the process.
Ahead, find out four major misconceptions people hold about Virgos, and discover what really makes them tick.