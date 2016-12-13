There are always a few givens when it comes to your birthday month. There will be Facebook messages from people you haven't spoken to since high school, and "happy birthday" texts that trickle in for days after the actual event. And let's not forget the presents, sweets, and drinks enjoyed in celebrations spread over the course of the month.



But there's more to your birthday month than your newsfeed and another candle on the cake. (And no, I'm not talking about horoscopes.) Every month brings with it a new full moon and another worthwhile reason to gaze up at the sky.



You might know you're a Capricorn, but do you know which moon is yours and why it's called what it is? From the Strawberry Moon to the Flower Moon, each has a seasonal meaning. Click through to find out which pie in the sky is yours, and when to look for it in 2017.