Madeline Buxton
Tech
Everything You Should Download Before Your Next Flight
Sarah Midkiff
May 15, 2019
Tech
Instagram Is Letting You Channel Your Inner Taylor Swift With The ME! Filter
Madeline Buxton
Apr 26, 2019
Tech
Gadgets Your Mother Needs (But Doesn’t Know It)
Madeline Buxton
Apr 24, 2019
Tech
22 Apps That Will Make Your Instagram Photos Look
So
Muc...
Instagram is known as much for its photo-sharing features as it is for its photo-editing tools. Think about it: Before Instagram came around, if you
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
Kylie Jenner May Make $1 Million Per Instagram Post, But Can It L...
Update March 5, 2019: Forbes released it’s annual list of the world’s richest people and not only did Kylie Jenner make the list for the first time,
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
15 Keyboard Hacks That Will Change Your Life
Here at R29, our computer habits are pretty regular. We tap around, switching between spreadsheets, documents, calendars, and Gmail. We Google things, we
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
MoviePass Is Quickly Becoming That Ex Who Can't Get Anything...
Update: October 18, 2018: MoviePass is now being investigated by the New York Attorney General's office on whether the company misled investors. CNBC
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
Making It In Silicon Valley, Minus A College Degree
Four years ago, Hallie Lomax’s packed schedule barely left time for sleep. Lomax, then 21, was in her second to last year of school at Howard
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
For Survivors Of Revenge Porn, The Fight To Enact Laws Continues
What would you do if everything on your phone — those selfies you snap when you’re feeling yourself, group texts where you hate on your ex’s new
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
Google Is No Longer A Teenager: The Search Engine Celebrates With...
Balloons, presents, and a sparkly take on the YouTube play button adorn Google's homepage today in celebration of a milestone event: The company's
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
Can You View A Private Instagram Account Without Being A Follower?
In Instagram's early days, the reason for someone to take an account private was simple: They only wanted an audience they approved, probably close
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
Snapchat's New Amazon Feature Marks A Move Into Shopping
Think about your favorite Snapchats that you've ever opened. They're probably the ones that are more dynamic. They may also take advantage of the app's
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
Bumble Serves Countersuit To Match Group & Says It Is Exploring A...
Almost six months after Bumble filed a countersuit against Match Group, the dating app giant whose portfolio includes Tinder, Match, and Hinge, the
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
All The New Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices Coming For Your Home
Alexa really wants to be in your home. And chances are, the smart assistant will succeed in making it there. Yesterday, Amazon held a surprise event to
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
It's A Beautiful Day: Google Celebrates Mister Rogers With A...
Fifty-one years ago today, Fred Rogers stepped into a small, staged living room to film the first episode of his iconic show, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
Hidden Hashtags, Country-Specific Posts & Quiz Stickers: The Late...
Any wannabe influencer knows that if they want to gain enough followers to earn entry to the world of Instagram #sponcon, they need to use hashtags. Not
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
You Can Now Send GIFs In Your Insta DMs — Here's How
Update: September 20, 2018: The GIFs you know and love in Instagram Stories are coming to Direct. Starting today, you can tap the new GIF button in a DM
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
The First Look At Facebook's New Dating Service Is Here
After dealing with a major breach of user privacy in the first few months of 2018, Facebook made an unexpected announcement in May: The platform would
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
Why Instagram's New Voting Campaign Matters
Millennials might be enthusiastic about politics, but according to polls, this engagement is not translating to an intention to vote in this year's
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
I Tried The Apple Watch Series 4 & This Is How It Performed Under...
It’s already been said, but it’s worth repeating: The Apple Watch Series 4 was the star of last week's Apple event in Cupertino. While the new iPhones
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
The Pipeline: The YouTuber Making Videos More Accessible
Going to the movies is billed as an experience everyone should be able to enjoy, whether they're getting tickets to a sappy rom-com, the latest Pixar
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
I Tried Apple’s New iPhone Xs, & This Is How To Know If You Shoul...
Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to the stage of the company’s two-year-old Steve Jobs Theater for an annual event that has increased in hype,
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
How To Stream The History-Making 2018 Emmy Awards
Sandra Oh has already made history at the 2018 Emmys: In July, the Killing Eve star became the first woman of Asian descent to earn a nomination in the
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
Shopping On Instagram Is Getting Easier — & More Addictive
Contrary to earlier reports, Instagram is not rolling out a standalone IG Shopping app today. However, the company is making some updates to shopping that
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
This Victoria's Secret Model Is Also A Coder: That Shouldn&#...
This is so typical. That was Lyndsey Scott's first reaction when she saw the trolling responses to an Instagram post shared one week ago by the popular
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
You'll Need An Excess Of Cash To Afford The iPhone Xs, But T...
All the rumors have been put to rest, the reactionary tweets about Tim Cook's onstage attire have died down, and the cost has started to sink in: Apple's
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
Rihanna Is Showing Up On Instagram In A Brand New Way
Less than 24 hours after debuting the second collection of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line — one that has been lauded for being body inclusive —
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
The Most Useful New Features Coming To Your iPhone With iOS 12
Update: September 12, 2018: At today's Apple event in Cupertino, the company announced that iOS 12 will begin rolling out on Monday, September 17.
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
How To Make Sure You Get Your Hands On The New iPhones ASAP
Update: September 12, 2018: Pre-orders for the new iPhone Xs and Xs Max will begin on September 14. The phones will ship on September 21. The new iPhone
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
The iPhone Xs & Xr Are Here: Take A First Look At Apple's La...
It’s been a full year since Apple unveiled its most expensive, premium iPhone, the iPhone X, introducing new words — Animoji! The notch! Face ID —
by
Madeline Buxton
