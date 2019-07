For the over 100 million people who currently subscribe, this makes no difference. However, if you are not already a Prime member, there is one way to get in on this year's 48 hours of deals (July 15 to 16), without paying the $12.99 monthly fee or $119 annual fee (or the Amazon Prime Student membership annual fee of $59): Sign up for the free, 30-day trial. Doing so gives you access to all the Prime Day savings, as well as free two-day shipping privileges, Prime Music, and Prime Video. You get all the same perks as a paying member, temporarily, without paying a cent.