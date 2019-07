Amazon Is Blessing Us With Pre-Prime Day Tech Deals

So let the games begin, because the retail giant is giving us a bit of a head start with sweet deals on all things tech. Amazon seems to have a gadget for just about everyone, including new laptops (at almost $400 off the original price) and that electric scooter you didn't know you needed (but for under $200, why not?). What better way to pass the time until actual Amazon Prime Day than doing some pre-shopping shopping? Get warmed up for the main event by clicking through Amazon's best deals on tech that you can score right now.