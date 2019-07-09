Amazon Is Blessing Us With Pre-Prime Day Tech Deals

Get your credit cards ready, because the calendars have been marked and the reminders have been set: Amazon Prime Day — aka, the 48-hour digital juggernaut of mid-summer deals and discounts — is almost here, and it's absolutely one of the most highly anticipated sales events of the whole year. And while the countdown to Prime Day is officially on (six more days to go, to be exact), Amazon's enticing lead-up sales have already got us itching to add some goodies to our carts.
So let the games begin, because the retail giant is giving us a bit of a head start with sweet deals on all things tech. Amazon seems to have a gadget for just about everyone, including new laptops (at almost $400 off the original price) and that electric scooter you didn't know you needed (but for under $200, why not?). What better way to pass the time until actual Amazon Prime Day than doing some pre-shopping shopping? Get warmed up for the main event by clicking through Amazon's best deals on tech that you can score right now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.