Prime Day has come a long way. In its five-year history, the Amazon-only sale bonzana has gone from upstart Black Friday competitor to a much-publicized, drop-everything sale event. Every deal is tracked by eagle-eyed customers ready to spend some serious coin on electronics, food, fashion, and really everything that Amazon peddles — which, at this point, is kind of ... everything. And if we know one thing about sales, it’s that they’re like dominoes: once one store decides to start slashing prices, its competitors have no choice but to follow suit.
And that’s exactly what’s happened as Prime Day has evolved. Other retailers — Target, eBay, and a few other soon-to-be-announced — have slowly jumped on the bandwagon, adding their own discounts and promotions to the July 15 calendar week in an effort to snag some of Amazon’s unfathomably huge market share. (Customers bought 100 million products during Prime Day’s 36-hour run in 2018.) And because the competing sales are really starting to proliferate, we’re gathering them all up in one handy-dandy place for you to browse. The whole Shopping team is pitching in on this one, so you can look out for deals in beauty, fashion, and home in the days to come. So try put some pennies aside for some of these other sales — trust us, it’s worth it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Nordstrom
Dates: Early access starts July 12; public access starts July 19; sale ends August 4
Sale: Anniversary Sale
Promo Code: None
Nordstrom’s hallowed Anniversary Sale actually started in the early 1960s, so as much as Amazon’s sale is arguably the biggest birthday celebration, it wasn’t the first. (It’s worth noting that both of these retailers got their start in Seattle). As always, Nordstrom’s blowout event promises amazing, limited-time deals on fashion, beauty, and home.
eBay
Dates: July 8 - 22 (and possibly July 15)
Sale: Up to 80% off tech and home brands; additional 50% off top brands if Amazon crashes
Promo Code: None
eBay is throwing the gentlest of shade in Prime Day’s direction, offering an up-to-50% off “Crash Day” sale in the event that Amazon experiences glitches like it did last year. This is, of course, in addition to “Hot Deals For Hot Days”: two weeks of rotating discounts on home brands like Samsonite, Schwinn, and Sony.
Target
Dates: July 15 - 16
Sale: TBA discounts storewide
Promo Code: None
Target announced its “Deal Days” right around the time that Amazon announced Prime Day, not-so-subtly pointing out that “no membership [is] required” to enjoy Target’s exclusive discounts on its home, apparel and toy brands.
Walmart
Dates: July 14 - 19
Sale: TBA discounts storewide, free 1 - 2 day shipping on orders over $35
Promo Code: None
Walmart’s not being super-forthcoming about what exactly they’ll be marking down during their competing Prime Day sale, but some “rollbacks” have already started taking place — we spotted this discounted Dyson vacuum on the site today.
Old Navy
Dates: July 15
Sale: 50% off sitewide (online only)
Promo Code: None
The family superstore’s already rock-bottom prices are dipping even lower on Prime Day, when everything on Old Navy’s website will be marked down 50%.
