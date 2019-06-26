Look Out Amazon, Target Is Coming For Prime Day With A Mega-Sale Of Its Own

We just learned about the exact details of this year’s Amazon Prime Day shopping event and, frankly, we’re still strategizing and making sure our credit cards are at the ready on the 15th. But yesterday, Target announced its own mid-summer sales event: Deal Days. And you don’t need a membership to dive into Target's biggest sale of the summer. Here's everything you need to know about both sales.
When Are Target’s Deal Days?
Target Deal Days begin the same day as Amazon’s Prime Day, and similarly continue on an extra 24 hours into July 16th. According to a Target press release, Deal Days will include “rarely-on-sale, exclusive home, apparel and toy brands.” Details on what specific brands and discounts we can expect to see are still to come.
Are Target's Deal Days Better Than Amazon's Prime Day?
That's for you to decide: While Prime Day boasts Alexa-enabled devices, and music and video streaming, and home and apparel, it does require you sign up for Amazon Prime (be it in earnest or with a 30-day trial).
With Target's Deal Days, you can take advantage of an extra 5% off, and enjoy free two-day shipping when using Target’s REDcards. If you shop online or on the Target app, you can have your order shipped to you the same day, or you can pick it up at the store within an hour of placing your order. But free two-day shipping is guaranteed on all orders over $35.
