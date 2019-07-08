Target's New Home Goods Are Here To Freshen Up Your Space With Bright Colors

Typically, we buy furniture items that should last us for years to come. Unlike clothes, which we switch around and update as the seasons change, furniture and home decor are a lot more static. Still, it's nice to take advantage of the sun streaming through the windows to stop and think about how to make your space feel less stuffy. Maybe changing your bedding or updating your throw pillows is all you need for your place feels a bit more refreshing. Or perhaps you can add rattan and woven details into your space now and have a reminder of the warmer days once it changes.
Whatever your warm weather vibe may be, Target's Opalhouse has added dozens of new items to its collection. Here is a selection of our favorite bright, sunny, and bold items that will keep summer going long after the August heat fades away.