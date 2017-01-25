Creating and pulling off a grownup-looking apartment isn’t easy — or cheap. And since most of us would rather spend our extra cash on fun stuff — records, sneakers, Loubichrome nail polish, anyone? — we often wind up purchasing subpar furniture that we'll eventually need to replace. It’s the catch-22 of home decorating: Saving money upfront will likely cost you more in the long run.
That’s why it pays to invest in quality home goods, even if you have to spend (and save up) a little more. To help, we’ve rounded up a few essential pieces of furniture that are definitely worth splurging on — but we also threw in a few affordable options for each category. Scroll ahead for 10 items that will transform your humble abode into a sophisticated space you love coming home to.