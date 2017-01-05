We’re Tripping Out Over These Brand-New Chrome Louboutin Polishes

When Christian Louboutin first entered the fashion scene, it was all about those sleek, sexy, sky-high stilettos with the candy-red soles. They were, and still are, one of the ultimate status symbols. Then in 2014, the designer dipped his toe into the world of beauty, unveiling ultra-luxe nail polishes and lip lacquers that ooze with the same signature sex appeal. Now, the patron saint of crimson soles is ready for something new. To wit: the latest launch of three limited-edition Loubichrome Nail Colours, which look like liquid metal had a baby with an EDM rave on your fingers. The bottles themselves are mini-sized, which is a first for the brand. And while the spiked cap — meant to resemble those trademark towering heels — has stayed the same in concept, each one got a holographic, kaleidoscopic-like upgrade. (The brand says its meant to mirror Specchio, a laminated leather loved by Louboutin.)
The polish colors — Loubichrome I, a gold-yellow; Loubichrome II, a fuchsia; and Loubichrome III, a violet — contain light-reflecting pigments that look high-shine in the bottle, but swipe 'em on, and you'll notice an iridescent finish (another first for the brand) that moves and glistens under different lighting. And yeah, it feels more indulgent on your hands than a piece of jewelry. The best change, however, has to be the price tag. Whereas Louboutin's full-sized lacquers would set you back a cool $50, these miniature iterations are going for $30 — a hell of a deal (at least compared to the heels). Pick up your own slice of luxury on the brand's website now.
