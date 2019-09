We’re Tripping Out Over These Brand-New Chrome Louboutin Polishes

When Christian Louboutin first entered the fashion scene, it was all about those sleek, sexy, sky-high stilettos with the candy-red soles. They were, and still are, one of the ultimate status symbols. Then in 2014, the designer dipped his toe into the world of beauty, unveiling ultra-luxe nail polishes and lip lacquers that ooze with the same signature sex appeal. Now, the patron saint of crimson soles is ready for something new. To wit: the latest launch of three limited-edition Loubichrome Nail Colours, which look like liquid metal had a baby with an EDM rave on your fingers. The bottles themselves are mini-sized, which is a first for the brand. And while the spiked cap — meant to resemble those trademark towering heels — has stayed the same in concept, each one got a holographic, kaleidoscopic-like upgrade. (The brand says its meant to mirror Specchio, a laminated leather loved by Louboutin.)