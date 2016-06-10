In the beginning he gave us stilettos famous enough for Jay-Z — and basically everyone other artist — to rap about. Then came nail polish and lipstick. Next up for French luxury designer Christian Louboutin? Lip lacquer. “Loubilaque is for the bold woman who wants to bring attention to her lips," the designer said in a statement. "When she wears Loubilaque, she feels its power through others' reaction to her.”
Loubilaque is a collection of eight sleek lip lacquers ranging from nude to red, all inspired by patent leather shoes. The liquids are highly pigmented, non-sticky, and formulated to reflect light, although the brand's statement stresses that the products are definitely not lip glosses. “Lips need to be fuller. [But] I didn’t want it to look plasticky. You don’t want to Botox your lips. We like a shiny patent,” he told WWD. “It’s highlighting your lips; it’s not coloring them. It’s putting a projector on [them].”
The products are aimed at those who are willing to shell out on their beauty investments. The lippies will set you back $85 — a price point in line with the brand's past releases. Louboutin nail polishes are $50 a pop and the just-as-luxe lipsticks clock in at $90. We suppose that's the price you pay for high-end beauty — it is Louboutin, after all.
Happily, the packaging is a luxe as the price tag. Each lacquer comes encased in a jewelry box and the vial, which can be worn as a pendant, is embossed with a mermaid-scale pattern. The lacquers officially drop online on Christian Louboutin's website and in select stores on July 1, but you can check each shade out ahead. If red soles aren't in your budget just yet, a red lacquer could be just the thing.
The products are aimed at those who are willing to shell out on their beauty investments. The lippies will set you back $85 — a price point in line with the brand's past releases. Louboutin nail polishes are $50 a pop and the just-as-luxe lipsticks clock in at $90. We suppose that's the price you pay for high-end beauty — it is Louboutin, after all.
Happily, the packaging is a luxe as the price tag. Each lacquer comes encased in a jewelry box and the vial, which can be worn as a pendant, is embossed with a mermaid-scale pattern. The lacquers officially drop online on Christian Louboutin's website and in select stores on July 1, but you can check each shade out ahead. If red soles aren't in your budget just yet, a red lacquer could be just the thing.