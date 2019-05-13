Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Lipstick
Beauty
Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Did My Makeup
by
Mi-Anne Chan
More from Lipstick
Beauty
The 7 Breakout Bridal Beauty Trends For Summer 2019
Megan Decker
May 13, 2019
Beauty
The Best Travel-Sized Beauty Products — Now All You Need Is A Vacation
Louise Whitbread
May 9, 2019
Paid Content
This New Beauty Brand Approaches Inclusivity Unlike Any Other
Chelsea Peng
May 8, 2019
Beauty
Meghan Markle Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends & No One Has Not...
Meghan Markle set the beauty world on fire when she walked down the aisle during her royal wedding. On the big day, she wore a barely-there foundation
by
Us
Beauty
Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Gave Me The Royal Treatment
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
31 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In May
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Urban Decay's
Game Of Thrones
Makeup Is Finally Bac...
Update: As anticipated, the Urban Decay Game of Thrones makeup collection sold out almost immediately on the brand's site just after it launched. Luckily,
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
New Clues Suggest Lady Gaga Is Launching Her Beauty Line In Las V...
Update: With awards season long over, Lady Gaga is preparing to return to Las Vegas to continue her concert residency. But Enigma might not be the only
by
Refinery29
Beauty
Get A Free MAC Lipstick When You Recycle Your Empties
Recycling is so much more than tossing out your empty kombucha bottle and separating your plastics from your paper products. And even if those things have
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Charlotte Tilbury's New Glowgasm Collection Is Finally Here
Charlotte Tilbury has done it again: claimed our paychecks in exchange for her luxe, gold-plated highlighter wands and ribbed lipstick bullets. Leveling
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Found Real Makeup Tutorials From The 1950s — & Tried Them All
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Blake Lively's Best-Kept Skin Secret Is This $16 Sunscreen
Contrary to what you may have read at the nail salon or in the checkout line, celebrities are not just like us. Last time we checked, we didn't have a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The $90 Lipstick Sabrina Spellman Is Never Without
The last time we saw Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, she'd gotten full control of her witchy powers, but at a cost:
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The One Product That Transformed Reese Witherspoon's Skin
Picking a single favorite Reese Witherspoon look from the past 20 years of her Hollywood fame is like picking your favorite dessert, or lipstick, or breed
by
Rachel Lubitz
Celebrity Beauty
Kylie Jenner Was "Thrown Back" About The Awkward Timing Of That J...
While we assume that every move made by the Kardashian-Jenner family is purposefully orchestrated, sometimes things come up that are genuinely
by
Sarah Midkiff
Beauty
We've Tried Every Beauty Product By Glossier — Here's W...
Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
by
Us
Beauty
You Can Score Flesh Beauty For Under $12 At Ulta This Month
In case you haven't heard, Ulta Beauty is the place to spend your entire tax return this month. Starting March 17 and running through April 6, the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
5 New Kylie Cosmetics Products Are Coming To Ulta This Month
Last week Ulta Beauty announced its biannual 21 Days of Beauty Sale starts on Sunday, which had us reviewing our calendars and preparing our budget —
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Ulta Just Dropped Its Birthday Gifts For Spring & Summer Babies
If you're not already an Ultamate Rewards Member — with a shiny orange-and-pink credit card that earns you loyalty points every time you shop at Ulta
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
These Beauty Brands Donate To Women's Organizations All Year...
There are a few days every year that remind beauty brands to step up to do some good for women around the world. It tends to happen ahead of International
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
30 Drugstore Makeup Products That Will Definitely Sell Out In 2019
Every December 31, we make New Year's resolutions that we either loyally keep or break before February hits. While it's hard to predict how steadfast
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Ashley Graham's Lip Kit Sold Out In 3 Hours — But It's ...
When Revlon brand ambassador Ashley Graham marched into the company offices in New York City, dumped out her makeup bag, and got to work on a three-piece
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
We Tried Everything From Glossier Play — & Here's What'...
This morning — after over a week of waiting to find out what, exactly, that mysterious logo would stand for — Glossier finally unveiled Glossier Play.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Glossier Play Is Finally Here — & We Have All The Details
Ever since Glossier announced the addition of a mysterious new sister brand called Glossier Play last week, intrigue and speculation has run high — what
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
We Tried Bhad Bhabie's CopyCat Makeup Line — & Here's W...
With an overabundance of products and marketing hoopla in the beauty industry, it takes a lot for a brand to break through the noise and get people
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
E.L.F. Cosmetics Is Having A Secret Sale — & It's BIG
The big news from E.L.F. Cosmetics this week? The affordable and on-trend brand announced it will close all 22 of its retail stores in order to
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Meet The Makeup Artist Redefining “Instagram Skin”
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll explore
by
Cat Quinn
Beauty
The Beauty Industry Has A Plastic Problem — So I Tried A Zero-Was...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Confessions Of Lady Gaga's Longtime Makeup Artist, Sarah Tanno
What does it take to become one of the biggest stars in the world? For some, it’s ruthless management, exposed midriffs, and a lifetime of dance
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Zendaya Just Landed A
Major
New Beauty Campaign
Knockout cat eyes, major blush, highlighter that somehow never looks extra: Given her track record of nailing any and all looks, we wouldn't be mad if
by
Erika Stalder
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted