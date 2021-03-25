I Was Afraid Of Red Lipstick — Until I Tried These

I've always been terrified of red lipstick. Okay, let me dim the dramatics: Red lipstick and I never got along. We didn't call each other on the holidays to catch up and I didn't send her invitations to my birthday parties. Why? Because she has a tendency to take up all the attention in the room — and while I'm usually more than happy to share the spotlight, whenever I've worn red lips, it's just looked too dramatic or too bright.
I always thought I'd just continue admiring red lipstick on others from afar, but there's no time like the present (and the first days of spring) to force yourself out of your comfort zone. I took a leap of faith and went through the cosmetic haystack to put six best-selling shades to the test. The results were surprising enough to leave me thoroughly believing red lipstick might not actually be that bad.
