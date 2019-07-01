The Best Red Lipsticks, According To Our Beauty Editors

As much as we can appreciate a nude lipstick, sometimes we want a lip color that pops — especially over the summer. What's a 4th of July rooftop barbecue without a statement lip? But even though we're searching for ways to experiment with different shades and even texture (hey, glitter lips), red lipstick is the gospel truth that will never steer you wrong.
The good news: There are tons of red lip options on the market. The bad news: There are tons of red lip options on the market. When looking for the right one, you have to take into account formula, color, and your skin tone. So, we asked a few R29 staffers to share their go-to reds. We're talking about the ones that have lasted through long nights, gotten them compliments, and impressed them enough to become a permanent part of their makeup collection. Ahead, the red lip colors that have our hearts... for now.
