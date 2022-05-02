Trying Blair Imani’s ‘Affirming’ Lipstick

Describing the matte side of the lipsticks as having a "mousse-like texture" is accurate — if you’re expecting one-swipe, full-pigment, spackle, you won’t get that here. You’ll definitely have to build them to the shade of your choice, and they’ll never dry down completely in the way other matte lipsticks might. But that’s not a bad thing — an application of Euphoria, with both the lipstick and the gloss, survived a subway ride with my mask on, smudge-free. Euphoria was easily my favorite, with Self as a quick second. I will say, I highly recommend using a lip liner with these, just to add a bit of extra depth and dimension to your lips. But that’s only if you want to. The whole point is to feel your best and to make sure you’re always doing what makes you happiest, especially in your beauty routine.