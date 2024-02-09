These Kiss-Proof Lipsticks Won’t Transfer — & I Have Photographic Evidence

Comfort: 5

Transfer-ability: 5

Ease of Removal: 1

Overall Score: 3.66



Almost every liquid lipstick in my collection has a matte or satin finish, but Urban Decay really threw caution to the wind when it launched its glossy, long-wear, transfer-proof liquid lipstick. Up top: You need to shake this stuff for five seconds (I did eight for safety) to activate the formula, then apply it directly to lips. Unbreakable is a true red and an absolute showstopper. It glides on like a hydrating lip oil before setting with a glossy varnish. I won't lie, I was probably most nervous for this one because of the slick texture. After kissing my sweet fiancé, even he quipped, "Uh-oh, that one felt kinda wet." Folks, I wouldn't have believed you if you didn't show me the photographic proof, but there was no trace of red lipstick on his cheek after. (He naturally gets flushed sometimes, which you can see here — but rest assured, I wiped his skin clean after every test to ensure a blank canvas.) This one was probably the hardest to remove — it barely lifted even after I swiped my mouth with a makeup wipe! — since it is specifically formulated to stay on all night. (I ended up dousing my mouth in cleansing balm to melt it off.) My final verdict: This is definitely among the best ones I tried, and I'd dare you to find a longer-lasting glossy lipstick on the market.