18 Liquid Lipsticks For People Who Hate Liquid Lipstick

In 1995, Sheena Iyengar, a business professor at Columbia University and author of “The Art of Choosing,” conducted a study proving that having too many choices is paralyzing to a person's decision-making process. And yet, that hasn't stopped the beauty industry from producing hundreds of new liquid lipsticks in just the last few years. With so many options out there, how do you choose one over the other?
Recently, that decision has gotten a bit easier thanks to a few much-needed updates from our favorite brands. No longer are liquid lipsticks drying to the point of crusting off our lips; in fact, many are creamy, silky smooth formulas that can last through an intense makeout session without budging — which is exactly why we're adding a handful of them to our fall makeup rotation.
Still not sure exactly which liquid lipsticks to consider? Keep clicking for our favorites.
