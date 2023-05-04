Glossier’s New Lipstick Is Giving Main Character Energy

Lipstick isn't lacking for iconic moments in the pop culture zeitgeist: There's the opening scene in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Holly Golightly's peachy-pink pout in Breakfast at Tiffany's. Or my personal favorite, The Breakfast Club's Claire Standish applying her signature rosy lip with the help of her cleavage. All that's to say that a scene-stealing lipstick can be as much of an outfit-maker as an excellent handbag or pair of shoes. And Glossier's newest launch is the perfect way to add some main character energy to your makeup routine.
G Suit is the matte liquid lipstick of your dreams — not to mention, the brand's first-ever full-coverage lip product. Available in nine velvety shades, G Suit is all about one-swipe color and a luxe, whipped texture that glides onto lips with a blurred, petal-like finish. To put the product through its paces, we enlisted the help of our fellow R29ers to try various shades on for size. Keep reading for our loud-mouthed (kidding) reviews.
"I’m personally a fan of Glossier’s creamy formulas, including the brand’s sheer Generation G lipsticks, shiny Balm Dotcom salves, and dewy Cloud Paint blush. So I was a bit surprised by the liquid matte formula used in the new G Suit lip crème line. I was also surprised by the darker and deeper shades. Since I don’t personally feel I can pull off dark lip colors, I opted for the lightest one, Curve — a peach-meets-mauve shade.
"I quickly learned that I needed to hydrate my lips before applying G Suit because of its matte finish. I found that once I did, my lips were prepped for the drier-than-anticipated formula. It actually felt really nice and light on my lips, and the super-pigmented formula stayed on for hours. While I was skeptical, I actually wound up liking G Suit and can see myself wearing it when I don’t want a super-glossy look." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"I live for a red lip, but I generally go for stains and long-wear formulas because I’m basically the poster child for smeared makeup. That said, I love the highly pigmented Strike hue and ease of application you get from this lipstick — unlike my usual matte go-tos, which can drag during application and tend to feel a bit tight after they’ve dried fully, this one has an almost lotion-y texture. However, the buttery-smooth formula does make it a bit smudge-prone, so this is one lipstick you’re going to want to blot within an inch of its life (or use some heavy-duty setting spray over). The color is also a more orangey-red than I typically go for, but I think it would complement a wide variety of skin tones." —Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"Disclaimer: I’m not a lipstick person, so I went to my beauty guru bestie who said Lane is a good shade for my skin tone, but I need to tap it during application. It was a smooth, easy-to-apply formula with good color payout and good pigment. I really enjoyed the applicator shape. It made the application buttery. The shade matched perfectly with an all-black outfit for a night out. All in all, it’s a really nice lipstick (and a great color), but I’d recommend this to someone who prefers wearing darker lipstick shades with a different undertone than me — if you do have a similar undertone, tread lightly (or try a lighter shade) and enjoy. Overall, it's a great lipstick." —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"I have two lip moods, and two lip moods only: MLBB (aka as close to my natural rosy-brown lip shade as possible) or a bold red lip. I've never loved how pinks looked on my skin, and anything too neutral or cool-toned tends to wash me out. G Suit's color palette is among the boldest I've seen (think Barbiecore fuchsia, cherry red, and '90s chocolate brown), so this is definitely not a lippie for the faint of heart.
"I went with Shift, a rich burgundy that felt oh so expensive. I loved the lightweight, almost mousse-like texture of the lip crème right away. It was easy to shape and fill my lips and get an even, opaque color in a single swipe. The pigmentation and applicator all get tens from me, but I will say that if I needed this to last, I'd pair it with a lip liner to prevent it from disappearing or getting everywhere. It's also not the most transfer-proof, so maybe give your lover(s) a courteous heads-up. However, it's still a pretty comfortable lipstick for a matte formula, and the colors are super-trendy and gorgeous on my skin tone. I'm wearing it here sans any other makeup, which I think is a cool way to wear a 'statement' lip — it feels very French, IMHO." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
