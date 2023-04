Coach’s New Sister Brand Is Full Of Y2K Trends

As part of the efforts, the line will use upcycled materials, with leathers sourced from Coach production waste or recycled leather scraps from tanneries. (According to a press release, the line will also use materials like recycled cotton, resin, and polyester, as well as bio-based sugarcane resin.) Each product will also feature a digital chip that gives consumers transparency into the piece’s life cycle , as well as the materials it's made with. The brand will also allow customers to trade Coachtopia products at any Coach store to find ways to repurpose them.