"One of my goals with Revival is also to teach people how to upcycle their own clothes and get people doing stuff themselves like mending and sewing – really making it a normal thing. In the same way you can make yourself a fried egg, you can mend a button yourself. I started doing workshops this year just to get people to understand their wardrobe a bit better. They can bring along an item from their wardrobe that they haven't worn in years or the zipper’s broken or something so they can mend it or transform it into something completely different. They go home with a feeling of like, 'Yeah, I accomplished this', and hopefully feel empowered to do that again and again."